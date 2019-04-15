Opinion writer

* Devlin Barrett reports that the report that everyone is waiting on will arrive Thursday:

The Justice Department expects to release on Thursday a redacted version of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report on President Trump, his associates and Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, setting the stage for further battles in Congress over the politically explosive inquiry. Kerri Kupec, a spokeswoman for the department, said Monday that officials plan to issue the report to Congress and the public on Thursday morning. The report, which runs nearly 400 pages without exhibits, has been the subject of heated debate since Attorney General William P. Barr notified lawmakers last month that Mueller had completed his 22-month investigation.

The entire thing will be one long redaction, and Trump will immediately declare that every word vindicates everything he has been saying about it.

* Rachael Bade reports that Democrats on Capitol Hill aren't playing:

Three House Democratic chairmen on Monday launched a probe into reports that the White House pressured immigration enforcement officials to release migrants into the districts of political adversaries. In a letter to Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan, the head of the Judiciary, Oversight and Homeland panels demanded all emails and communications on the policy. “These reports are alarming,” wrote Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), Oversight Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) and Homeland Security Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.). “Not only does the administration lack the legal authority to transfer detainees in this manner, it is shocking that the president and senior administration officials are even considering manipulating release decisions for purely political reasons.”

Since the White House line is now that this is the Best Idea Ever, they should be more than willing to turn over their communication about it.

* Bernie Sanders just released 10 years of tax returns, which show that he has done pretty well for himself. There will be a lot of nonsense about how this supposedly is at odds with his policy proposals, which is weird, since it actually means he’s proposing to tax people in his own class -- himself included -- and that his success has not blunted his drive to do that. -- gs

* Rick Hasen offers seven things to look for in the Mueller report.

* Ryan Goodman looks back at the time in 1989 when Attorney General Barr, then a Justice Department official, pulled some shenanigans that, in retrospect, help illuminate what he’s pulling now.

* Andrew Desiderio reports that Trump's lawyers have threatened his accounting firm with legal action against them if they comply with a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee for Trump's business records.

* Harmeet Kaur reports that Republicans in Tennessee are considering a bill in the state legislature that would make it all but illegal to stage a voter registration drive.

* Eric Cortellessa argues that if Netanyahu goes ahead with his promise to annex the West Bank settlements, then the liberal Zionist dream will officially be dead.

* Elizabeth Warren lays out a plan to protect America's public lands.

* Nate Cohn explores whether the reduced number of caucuses in 2020 will make a difference to the primary race.

* And over at the American Prospect, I explored the ways Trump is taking dividing the nation to a new level.