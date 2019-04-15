

It is a taxing job, to be sure. “The president’s relentless attacks on the central bank, which he blames for slowing United States economic growth, are putting [Jerome H.] Powell in a bind as he tries to bolster the economy without feeding fears that he is buckling under political pressure and damaging the integrity of an independent Fed.”

While Nicolás Maduro taxes the patience of his bedraggled people, the military sits tight. “Some U.S. officials predicted that Venezuela’s military would flip en masse within days. Nearly three months later, Venezuela’s top-heavy military remains largely intact under President Nicolás Maduro. The once-brisk pace of defections to neighboring Colombia has slowed to a trickle.”

Work hard, reap rewards and pay your taxes. Maybe he’s discovering the wonders of capitalism. “Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Saturday pushed back against criticism he received after saying this week that he is a millionaire. ‘I didn’t know that it was a crime to write a good book, which turned out to be a best-seller,’ the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate told a crowd in Gary, Ind.” Exactly! It’s true when you make a good product or sell a good service.

President Trump not only shreds democratic norms and taxes our patience; he has become a menace, as we saw with Rep. Illan Omar (D-Minn.). “He is callout culture’s most prominent cry-bully. This particular callout is deeply irresponsible, especially coming from a president. It is certain to incite upset, anger, and animosity, at the very least, as the majority of people who see it will never take time to watch the whole of Omar’s speech and appreciate the totally different impression one gets watching the words in context.”

The law says Treasury “shall” produce the tax returns. “House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal re-upped his demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Saturday, telling IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig he has until April 23 to turn over the documents.”

The excuses for not producing the tax returns are getting weaker. “White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Sunday that she doesn’t think members of Congress are ‘smart enough’ to look through President Trump’s tax returns.” She’s a model of how not to behave while working in the White House.

Republicans managed to make the tax code more complicated and less fair. “So when politicians talk about ‘tax reform,’ much more is at stake than retaining political power or doling out tax cuts. True tax reform takes time and should entail discussions among the electorate and with politicians regarding the role that the tax laws play in exacerbating social and economic inequality.”

