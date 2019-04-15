UP: Defying immoral or illegal orders
DOWN: Promising a pardon to an underling who violates the law
UP: Grounds for impeachment
DOWN: Likelihood Republicans will abandon President Trump before the election
UP: Number of vacancies Trump has created in the executive branch
DOWN: Competency
UP: Number of Democratic presidential candidates
DOWN: Wisdom of embracing supercharged Medicare-for-all
UP: Vice President Joe Biden’s approval ratings
DOWN: Clarity as to who’s the favorite in the presidential race
UP: Criticism of Attorney General William P. Barr
DOWN: The reputation of virtually all advisers to Trump
UP: Rejecting Herman Cain for the Federal Reserve
DOWN: Treating Stephen Moore any more seriously for the Federal Reserve
UP: Brexit chaos
DOWN: Functional government in Britain
UP: The gender gap in the Trump era
DOWN: Prospects of a party that alienates young people, nonwhites and women
UP: Arresting Julian Assange for conspiring to hack into classified materials
DOWN: Argument that Assange’s prosecution hurts real journalists