

The Jefferson Memorial amid the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin. (C JRCook via Flickr) (JRCOOK 2019/C JRCook)

Opinion writer

I will be away the rest of the week. I’ll be back in full force on Monday, April 22. (I’ll no doubt have something to say about the Mueller report before then, so watch this space and chat among yourselves!) For those celebrating Passover or Easter, I hope your holiday is joyous.

Read more:

Harry Litman: William Barr’s testimony was a terrible self-inflicted wound

E.J. Dionne Jr.: Congress is right to subpoena the Mueller report. It shouldn’t have had to.

Philip Allen Lacovara and Laurence H. Tribe: The full Mueller report could be released — if the House opens preliminary impeachment hearings

David Ignatius: The Mueller report won’t fix the problem underlying it all

Alexandra Petri: What Barr’s color-coding of the redacted Mueller report means