* Attorney General William P. Barr and deputy Rod Rosenstein will discuss the findings in the redacted Mueller report at a press conference tomorrow morning, but in the least shocking news ever, it turns out somebody has already gotten extensive briefings on it:

Justice Department officials have had numerous conversations with White House lawyers about the conclusions made by Mr. Mueller, the special counsel, in recent days, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. The talks have aided the president’s legal team as it prepares a rebuttal to the report and strategizes for the coming public war over its findings. A sense of paranoia is taking hold among some of Mr. Trump’s aides, some of whom fear his backlash more than the findings themselves, the people said. The report might make clear which of Mr. Trump’s current and former advisers spoke to the special counsel, how much they said and how much damage they did to the president — providing a kind of road map for retaliation. The discussions between Justice Department officials and White House lawyers have also added to questions about the propriety of the decisions by Attorney General William P. Barr since he received Mr. Mueller’s findings late last month.

All above board, no doubt. Also, why would Trump’s aides be worried about what they told Mueller, given that the report totally and completely exonerates the president? -- gs

* And there’s also this, from the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee:

I’m deeply troubled by reports that the WH is being briefed on the Mueller report AHEAD of its release. Now, DOJ is informing us we will not receive the report until around 11/12 tomorrow afternoon — AFTER Barr’s press conference. This is wrong. #ReleaseTheReport https://t.co/bR50HhGJ0i — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 17, 2019

That’s cool. The White House got extensive briefings so they could prepare their rebuttal to the report, which is going to be redacted to begin with. And after framing the findings in a four page summary weeks ago that some Mueller investigators said was misleading, Barr will once again frame them before the next limited release. Quite a process! -- gs

* Maria Sacchetti, Reis Thebault, and Michael Brice-Saddler report Barr is getting right down to business — Trump’s business, that is:

The nation’s top prosecutor broadened the Trump administration’s authority to detain asylum seekers who cross the border illegally by declaring Tuesday that they are not entitled to bond hearings. Attorney General William P. Barr’s ruling, in a case initially taken up by his predecessor, Jeff Sessions, reverses a 2005 Board of Immigration Appeals court decision that said asylum seekers should have a right to bond hearings once they set foot on U.S. soil. Barr said the case “was wrongly decided.” It was his first immigration-related ruling as attorney general.

So, great, more people in jail.

* Helaine Olen explains why the audience at Bernie Sanders' Fox News town hall was so supportive of Medicare For All.

* A lot of powerful interests, including among Democrats, are working against Sanders’ candidacy, but as James Downie rightly points out, few are forthrightly facing the difficult question of what this says about our political system.

* Carrie Cordero and Garrett Graff report on why the Department of Homeland Security is particularly vulnerable to Trump’s manipulation and lawlessness.

* David Rothkopf argues compellingly that Trump and his administration are getting more lawless all the time.

* Daniel Denvir has an interesting look at what Sanders could say about immigration if he wants to remain true to his values, and what that says about how to confront Trump on the issue.

* Margaret Sullivan explains why the media are going to have to fight against their own tendencies if they're to cover the Mueller report properly.

* Caitlin Oprysko reports on the nascent campaign of former Massachusetts governor William Weld, who is challenging Trump for the GOP nomination.

* Julian Zelizer deftly traces the ignominious history of the filibuster.

* Former Obama official Chris Lu explains how the rampant chaos and turnover in the Trump administration debilitates government’s ability to serve the people. Feature, not bug?

* Harry Enten suggests that the media may be overestimating the support Pete Buttigieg has.

* And Diana Falzone says that women in media who report sexual harassment are finding themselves blacklisted.