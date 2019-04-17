

President Trump’s veto of a bipartisan resolution that would have ended the United States’s ongoing support for the Saudis in the Yemen war provides an opening for the Democratic presidential candidates to underline the need for the next president -- and the presidents who come after her -- to cede warmaking authority back to the Congress, where it belongs.

Ideally, this would also involve an acknowledgment by the Democratic candidates that presidents in both parties -- including Barack Obama -- have played an important role in appropriating that power, facilitating an erosion of Congress’ constitutional role in declaring war that has been ongoing for a long time.

Trump’s veto of the measure, which represented the latest case of Congress (including Republicans!) trying to constrain his foreign policies, was rooted in part in his anger at being challenged. The Post reports that Trump believed he was being rebuked for his refusal to hold the Saudis accountable for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and that he wants to retain “strong ties” to the Saudis despite the killing.

The Post also notes that Trump had “grown frustrated” with Congress for their votes challenging him on Russian sanctions and on his declaration of a fake national emergency to build his border wall.

All those rationales deserve more scrutiny in their own right, as does the wisdom of our continued involvement in a bombing campaign that United Nations officials have described as the “worst man-made humanitarian crisis of our time.”

But for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, this veto also provides an opening to make a stand on the broader debate over how the next president should approach warmaking authority.

In his veto message, Trump declared that the bill would “weaken my constitutional authorities," and that it is unnecessary, because the U.S. is “not engaged in hostilities in or affecting Yemen,” and is only supplying “limited support” for ongoing operations.

But for lawmakers who have most prominently pushed for the bill ending our involvement -- notably Sens. Bernie Sanders and Chris Murphy -- those are precisely why the bill is needed.

The resolution that Trump vetoed declares that “Congress has the sole power to declare war” under the Constitution, and that in this case, Congress has not declared or authorized our involvement.

Trump claims this involvement is limited. But as Sanders, Murphy and GOP Senator Mike Lee explained in a recent Post op ed piece, the War Powers Act of 1973 stipulates that the U.S. has entered into a conflict if the armed forces “participate in the movement of” or “accompany” another nation’s military.

Thus, they argued, given that this is happening now, Congress has a duty to vote on our involvement in this conflict. In their telling, then, this resolution reaffirmed the principle that the obligation falls on Congress to make the decision as to whether we enter into military conflict -- and that conflict must be defined broadly, so presidents cannot introduce us into such supporting roles by pretending this doesn’t count as war.

All of the Democratic presidential hopefuls in the Senate voted for this resolution as well.

But it would be useful to hear more from the Democratic presidential candidates on how they would approach this broader question as president.

I recently asked Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, who is a veteran himself, where he stands on it. He replied:

I think we’ve all learned the cost of Congress abdicating its responsibility. ... Probably the single biggest thing in foreign policy and security the next president has to do is clarify what the standard will be for the commitment of U.S. troops. It’s frighteningly vague right now.

Such a debate would also ideally acknowledge the role that Obama has played in eroding Congress’ warmaking authority. In 2015, Obama authorized “military and intelligence support” for the Saudi effort, but he did so “without consulting Congress,” as Sanders, Murphy and Lee point out.

Indeed, a group of Obama administration officials recently conceded that this initial entry into the war has now evolved into a “blank check," against their intentions.

What’s more, Obama dubiously claimed warmaking authority against ISIS and in Libya. Obama also enabled the “imperial presidency” in other ways, such as with his administration’s indefensible lack of transparency on drone strikes.

A frank discussion of all this among Democrats would be important in another way, too. Now that it is Trump who is abusing the warmaking authority, it’s worth underscoring that, by helping to agglomerate the imperial presidency, presidents in both parties enabled the current abuser of it.

The Democratic candidates should more forcefully vow to reverse this if they are elected president. One key to this is a pledge to return warmaking authority to Congress.