

Students take videos with their cellphones on Tuesday as 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to students at the University of Virginia during his last stop on a tour that saw him visit multiple cities in the state. (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via Associated Press)

Welcome to the Democrats’ Plan B for winning control of the Virginia General Assembly: tapping the surplus of presidential candidates to provide the emotional, organizational and financial boost that normally would have fallen to the governor’s political machine.

It’s not a bad plan. With a score and more of presidential candidates roaming the country, Virginia and its high-stakes legislative elections offer an irresistible opportunity to demonstrate campaign prowess.

It’s also a necessary plan. Clouds of scandal still hang over the head of Gov. Ralph Northam (D), making him a target of protest and an anemic fundraiser. Neither Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D), whose sta1nding with Virginians is even worse than Northam’s, or Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) can fill the void.

Fundraising figures for down-ballot Democrats suggest individual candidates are doing a good job of pulling in donors.

But, like their Republican counterparts, they will need more — much more. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, total spending on the 2015 state Senate races alone topped $52 million, $10 million more than 2013’s races.

A governor with an active political operation and a Rolodex of eager supporters waiting for the call could help Democrats meet the coming cash needs nicely.

Northam isn’t up to the task.

And so the presidential candidates — who need something to differentiate themselves from the rest of the field — are starting to come.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke barnstormed the commonwealth Tuesday and Wednesday. The man who is most famous so far for blowing $80 million in a failed effort to take out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) in 2018 gave us a hint of what could be in store.

O’Rourke jogged along the beach with state Senate candidate Missy Cotter Smasal — a good visual to begin his westbound trek on Interstate 64.

In Richmond, O’Rourke hit his broad campaign themes but expanded his pitch to include General Assembly candidates. As the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Patrick Wilson reported:

O’Rourke heaped praise on General Assembly candidates during his stops, saying Virginia’s fall legislative elections “will decide the future of Virginia, and by extension, the future of this country on so many critically important issues.”

It’s exactly the kind of pitch a presidential candidate looking for an edge in a very crowded field needs to make. It’s also the kind of pitch Northam should be making but can’t. At least not yet.

Fellow presidential contender and flavor of the month Pete Buttigieg will headline the state party’s June fundraiser. He needs to do more than just help fill the party’s coffers. He should follow O’Rourke’s lead and boost and appear with legislative candidates.

The Post’s Laura Vozzella reported state party chairwoman Susan Swecker is “in discussion with” other presidential candidates and they “ignore Virginia at their peril.”

Yes, they do. But Virginia Democrats desperately need that national star power thanks to their own officeholders — and a Republican Party that isn’t ready to roll over just yet.

Republicans showed in 2015 that even without the support of a statewide officeholder, they are more than capable of holding their own in legislative elections.

Of course, that was before Donald Trump lost the state in 2016, the 2017 wave nearly claimed the GOP’s House of Delegates majority and the 2018 midterm debacle claimed three congressional incumbents.

But the Northam/Fairfax/Herring scandals gave the Virginia GOP some relief and, most certainly a campaign issue.

Republicans also got a bit of a lift from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. The Trump burden remains very heavy on the GOP, but at least Mr. Mueller didn’t make it worse.

At the same time, Virginia Republicans have adopted a steady-hand campaign narrative and added a dash of diversity to their appeal.

As long as Republicans avoid the temptation to go a little bit Trump-y in their appeal, as Ed Gillespie did in 2017’s gubernatorial race, they have a good chance to hold on.

As for Virginia Democrat, Plan B is in motion. Bring on the star power.