Opinion writer

* Shane Harris examines one of the most shocking revelations in the Mueller report:

President Trump pushed for obtaining Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s private emails, and his campaign was in touch with allies who were pursuing them, according to the redacted special counsel’s report released Thursday. On July 27, 2016, Trump famously said at a campaign rally, “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” referring to emails that Clinton said she had deleted from her private server. She had used a private account during her tenure as secretary of state. Trump also “made this request repeatedly” during the campaign, former national security adviser Michael Flynn told special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation. Flynn “contacted multiple people in an effort to obtain the emails,” including Peter Smith, a longtime Republican operative, and Barbara Ledeen, a Republican Senate staffer who herself had previously tried to find the emails. Ledeen, at the time, worked for Sen. Charles E. Grassley on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Just to be clear, “obtaining” means “hacking.” Trump instructed his underlings to find a way to hack into Hillary Clinton’s emails, or find someone who would.

* Katy O'Donnell reports that HUD is ready to crack down on residents of public housing:

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is moving to bar undocumented immigrants from receiving housing aid, saying it is acting on behalf of the millions of American citizens and legal residents who are waiting for public housing. HUD is already prohibited from providing financial assistance to unlawful residents under a law enacted in 1980. But a proposed rule that the agency sent to Congress on Wednesday night would eliminate what it says is a regulatory loophole that allows people to live in subsidized housing without having their immigration status checked. HUD cast the move as a way to trim housing waitlists: An emailed fact sheet said the agency “estimates there may be millions of qualifying U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents languishing on waitlists for housing assistance.”

Is there some evidence that there are large numbers of undocumented immigrants living in public housing? No. But now everyone who does live there is going to have to prove their citizenship, which is just one more example of Republicans weaponizing bureaucracy against poor people.

* Yoni Appelbaum explains how the Mueller report has suddely dumped a major responsibility into the lap of Congressional Democrats.

* The Moscow Project over at the Center for American Progress is out with a new memo making the case that Congress must read the Mueller report like an impeachment inquiry, and act accordingly.

* Mehdi Hasan makes the case that Congress not only has an opening to pursue impeachment now; it has an obligation to do so.

* Julian Zelizer argues that with all this new information in hand, Congress simply has to step in.

* Philip Bump runs down the things Attorney General Barr buried, misrepresented, or ignored in his attempt to clear Trump.

* Tierney Sneed runs down all the people in the Trump administration who ignored or resisted his orders and requests to do something obstruction-y.

* Rick Hasen explains why Mueller really should have prosecuted Don Jr.

* Avi Shlaim says Benjamin Netanyahu has destroyed the dream of Israel's founders.

* Kevin Robillard and Amanda Terkel delve deep into the electability theories of all the Democratic candidates.

* Charles Blow examines the diversity within the African-American community and what it will take for presidential candidates to appeal to them.

* And Mike Spies reports that the NRA is eating itself alive from the inside.