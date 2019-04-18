

Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe (D) speaks at the North America's Building Trades Unions 2019 legislative conference in Washington on April 10. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Give former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe (D) credit. Seeing no way to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, he chose to take the opening circumstance gave him.

He’s coming back to Virginia, effectively becoming its shadow governor for the 2019 campaign and perhaps laying the groundwork for a 2021 gubernatorial bid.

As McAuliffe told The Post’s Laura Vozzella and Annie Linskey, he “had full intentions of running” for president.

“But after February, when we began to have the issues that we had in Virginia, people began to call. … ‘We’re really in a bad way. We really need your help.’ ”

The “issues” are well known, as is McAuliffe’s quick call for incumbent Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to resign, a move McAuliffe later appeared to recant.

The Richmond rumor mill buzzed that McAuliffe’s somewhat patronizing call for Northam’s resignation may have put some steel into the beleaguered governor’s spine and helping push him to stay in office.

That’s the rumor. The fact is that Ralph the Remainer is a politically diminished figure. His PAC is running on fumes. He’s withdrawing from public events in favor of secret ones and is the object of protests that have forced him to cancel appearances.

On Wednesday, I wrote that Virginia Democrats had resorted to Plan B — importing the star power of their crowded presidential field to help raise spirits, money and Election Day hopes.

McAuliffe might not be the star a lot of grass-roots Democrats have in mind for this plan. He’s not new or different. But he has the one thing Democrats need: The ability to raise huge amounts of money and campaign nonstop across the commonwealth.

Having McAuliffe back in Virginia full time and reprising his role as campaigner-in-chief will not sit well with Northam. Nor will McAuliffe’s barb in the New York Times that local Democrats were “desperate” and that “Ralph only raised $2,500 in the last quarter.”

But Northam is in no position to keep McAuliffe at bay.

Neither are Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) or Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D). Their own scandals have not gone away; in Fairfax’s case, public sentiment indicates his statewide political ambitions are over. And Herring appears to be laboring under the assumption he can keep running for the 2021 Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

That story line was already crumbling in the face of the possibility of at least two African American legislators launching their own 2021 statewide campaigns.

But, as the Times’s Jonathan Martin reports, McAuliffe may be in the mix, too, noting that McAuliffe’s “decision to plunge back into Virginia suggests he may attempt to become only the second governor in state history to serve a second term.”

McAuliffe denied he was considering a 2021 run, telling Martin he is “focused this year on the House and Senate.”

A good answer, but probably hogwash.

McAuliffe saw an opening too good to pass up or, worse, allow wannabes like Beto O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg to seize and take credit for.

McAuliffe can add a new chapter to his narrative about how he turned a red state blue.

He can exact his revenge on Virginia Republicans, who snatched Senate control from Democrats through means fair but (not officially) foul in 2014 and who managed to keep their majority despite McAuliffe’s best efforts in 2015.

If it all leads to a 2021 gubernatorial campaign (not to get too far out over the skis), a second gubernatorial term a la Mills Godwin would be good for McAuliffe.

If Democrats manage to bungle their efforts next year to defeat President Trump, and there’s plenty of reason to think the president begins the race as the favorite, then McAuliffe may find that burnishing his resume in Virginia was the smartest path to the White House after all.

That’s all wild speculation. What’s not? “The Macker” is back in town. And 2019’s elections just got a whole lot more interesting.