The Mueller report in sum: President Trump is awful but not quite awful enough to indict, so you voters are going to have to sort it out.

Much of what the report covers was already public knowledge, at least in broad outlines: a narcissistic candidate with the attention span of an over-caffeinated gnat haphazardly overseeing a campaign staff that was ruthless enough to at least contemplate dealing with Russian-linked groups for Hillary Clinton’s emails and stupid enough to jot down their musings for posterity.

All the report really does is fill in the detail, and put it together in one place, offering a panoramic view of this boundless ocean of venality, vulgarity and incompetence.

The lack of a smoking gun allows Republicans to shrug and say So what? We knew it all along. But when you see it all together like that, you have to think Republicans should have known better than to get in bed with this amoral goofball . . . and they should certainly know enough to get out.

Which is not to say they will. Republicans have all sorts of justifications for supporting Trump, warts and all. Many are even valid. But what the Mueller report shows is the price of rallying behind someone shamelessly and recklessly devoted to personal gratification.

That price is the Mueller report, or more generally, the repeated scandals that Republicans will have to endure because Trump has neither the character nor the wit to keep from doing scandalous things. Turning your party over to a man such as this means watching your policy agenda wither as the administration’s energy turns toward protecting the president. It also means struggling to keep a straight face, and a few shreds of your dignity, while defending the indefensible.

In return, you get . . . a man who has made it clear that he will exploit you and your party for his own aggrandizement, and probably in the stupidest possible way. One who would never dream of reciprocating your loyalty but will sell you out on a moment’s notice if he sees some evanescent advantage in doing so. Democrats made that bargain with the Clintons, and it cost them far more than they ever gained.

That’s one moral the left might take from the Mueller report: There but for the grace of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania go I. But, at this point, it is much more important that the left recognizes a lost cause.

Too many people poured all their hopes into an early Trump impeachment, treating Russian collusion not as a possibility but as an established fact. And their faith has now been so strengthened by long repetition and communal reinforcement that it will be tempting to deny the truth: They bet their reputations, and possibly the 2020 election, on firm proof of Trump’s collusion with Russia. But they only had one roll, and they lost.

For Trump to be removed from office, or even suffer enough political damage to render the 2020 election a foregone conclusion, the Mueller report needed to provide conclusive proof of something close to treason. It didn’t. Insisting that it did, if only we could read the redacted bits . . . or that it at least proves obstruction of justice . . . or that you can see the true message if you read it in tandem with this 16-color flow chart showing Trump’s Russian ties . . . all these fallbacks amount to doubling down on an already disastrous wager.

Even if the report’s obstruction-of-justice implications had been firmer, Trump was never going to be taken down by a procedural violation. If you think otherwise, I invite your attention to the Clinton presidency. Nor are ordinary voters going to be persuaded by Russia Truthers waving 172-bullet-point memoranda. The more Democrats sound like grassy-knoll conspiracy theorists, the more voters they will hemorrhage.

If you think Trump is the worst president in modern history, and passionately want him gone, then you have probably already wasted too much valuable time waiting for a deus ex machina resolution to hurtle down from the divine hands of Robert S. Mueller III. You can hardly afford to waste more, not when the worst president in history is up for reelection just 18 months hence.

And Republicans, too, should be thinking hard about that election. What do they expect to get out of another four years of Trump, except more humiliation? And whatever that is, is it really worth signing over their party to a man who is too self-obsessed to even properly look out for No. 1, much less his fellow Republicans, or his country?

