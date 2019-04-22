Opinion writer

* Boom goes the subpoena cannon:

The Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena Monday ordering former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify before the panel next month and hand over documents and records pertaining to federal investigations of President Trump, his finances, his campaign, and charges he sought to obstruct justice. “The special counsel’s report, even in redacted form, outlines substantial evidence that President Trump engaged in obstruction and other abuses,” Judiciary panel chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a statement, calling McGahn “a critical witness to many of the allege instances of obstruction of justice and other misconduct described in the Mueller report.” “His testimony will help shed further light on the president’s attacks on the rule of law, and his attempts to cover up those actions by lying to the American people and requesting others do the same,” Nadler continued.

We are now entering a phase of ramped up investigations designed to fully flesh out as much as possible within the framework of what the Mueller report told us, and all indications are that this will be undertaken very aggressively. That could have plenty of value of its own, but it remains to be seen whether this will ultimately result in an impeachment inquiry. -- gs

* David Fahrenthold, Rachael Bade, and John Wagner report that the president really, really doesn’t want the public to know anything about his finances:

President Trump sued his own accounting firm and the Democratic chairman of the House Oversight Committee at the same time on Monday — trying an unusual tactic to stop the firm from giving the committee details about Trump’s past financial dealings. The suit, filed in federal court in the District of Columbia, seeks a court order to block a subpoena issued by the committee to Mazars USA last week. It amounts to Trump — the leader of the executive branch of government — asking the judicial branch to stop the legislative branch from investigating his past. To do so, Trump wants the court to negate an idea that has guided Congress for decades: that the legislature’s investigative power isn’t just meant to research possible legislation.

I’m sure they’re just doing this on principle and not because there’s anything scandalous we could learn.

* Heather Long reports that the Federal Reserve board will not be enjoying any lectures on the leadership of Ubeki-beki-beki-beki-stan-stan:

Herman Cain, President Trump’s planned nominee for the Federal Reserve, withdrew from consideration on Monday, after a lack of Republican support in the Senate doomed his prospects for confirmation. President Trump made the announcement on Twitter, writing, “My friend Herman Cain, a truly wonderful man, has asked me not to nominate him for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. I will respect his wishes. Herman is a great American who truly loves our Country!” Cain would have needed near-unanimous Republican backing in the Senate for confirmation. But four Republicans have said they would not vote for the nominee, effectively killing his chances since Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate and no Democrats were expected to support him.

I can’t wait to see what other nincompoop Trump chooses as Cain’s replacement.

* Susan Hennessey and Quinta Jurecic have a great piece explaining persuasively why the Mueller report has made an impeachment inquiry necessary.

* David Atkins argues that those opposing impeachment are misunderstanding what history tells us, and offers a valuable corrective.

* Nancy LeTourneau explains why the Mueller report did not absolve Trump of “collusion.”

* Rick Hasen details how Trump may well be off the legal hook in the Southern District of New York.

* Gabby Orr and Andrew Restuccia report on how intensely involved Stephen Miller is in making immigration policy as cruel and vicious as possible, to the point of arranging for the deportation of specific individuals.

* Zeynep Tufekci explains why you can't keep your personal information private online no matter how hard you try.

* Elizabeth Warren proposes a program to make public college free and eliminate student debt.

* Joshua Alvarez tracks the ways the media are getting the story of South Bend’s gentrification under Pete Buttigieg wrong.

* Mehdi Hasan explains why Muslims and the left need to come to the defense of Christians when they are under attack around the world.

* Andrew Kaczynski and Paul LeBlanc uncover some columns in which still-pending Fed board nominee Stephen Moore complains about women having the temerity to play professional sports and even be announcers.

* Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. charts out a future for the Postal Service that could make it even more valuable to Americans’ lives than it already is.

* At the American Prospect, I explained why Democrats really ought to impeach the president.

* And Justin Elliot and Lucas Waldron try to use the “free” tax filing for low-income filers offered by TurboTax, and find it ... not as advertised.