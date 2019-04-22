

Attorney General William P. Barr, left, arrives for a news conference on April 18 in Washington. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

Even Fox News’s senior judicial analyst clobbered President Trump. “[The Mueller report] did show a venal, amoral, deceptive Donald Trump, instructing his aides to lie and willing to help them do so. That’s not good in the president of the United States.”

Trump gets clobbered in an early poll. “President Trump’s approval rating dropped 3 percentage points following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, marking the lowest level of 2019, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Friday.”

Trump’s clobbering of the Justice Department took its toll. “Mr. Rosenstein … and other senior leaders at the department and the F.B.I. were enduring Mr. Trump’s sustained attacks on law enforcement in both public and private. The president had demanded Mr. Rosenstein falsely claim responsibility for dismissing the bureau’s director and had toyed with firing the attorney general, prompting Mr. Rosenstein and the Justice Department’s No. 3 official to vow to quit if the termination happened.”

He finally realized he was clobbered, not exonerated. “From ‘total exoneration’ to ‘total bullsh**’: Trump lingers on damning report.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) clobbers Trump: “The obstruction of justice in particular in this case is far worse than anything that Richard Nixon did. … I would say in every way this is more significant than Watergate. And the fact that a candidate for president and now president of the United States would not only not stand up and resist Russian interference in our election but would welcome it goes well beyond anything Nixon did.” Yup.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) clobbered Trump, but what else will he do? “Senator Mitt Romney said Friday he was ‘sickened’ by President Donald Trump’s dishonesty as described in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report and 'appalled’ that people working for Trump’s campaign welcomed help from Russia.”

Despite Trump’s clobbering, they did their jobs. “The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Agency saw the pattern of interference early and properly reported it to both the executive and legislative branches. They were unwavering in their assessments even when the president attempted to suborn them (the deputy attorney general, the FBI director, the NSA director and deputy director all documented those attempts). The Justice Department initiated investigation and sustained it against blistering pressure. Individual failures abounded, but bureaucracies are designed to buffer against individual failure, and they largely succeeded.”