

Robert S. Mueller in Washington in 2013. (Charles Dharapak, File)

UP: Robert S. Mueller III

DOWN: Attorney General William P. Barr

UP: Mainstream media reporting on key facts in Mueller report

DOWN: Apologists for President Trump

UP: Grounds for impeachment

DOWN: Likelihood of Trump’s removal

UP: South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D)

DOWN: Beto O’Rourke

UP: Number of investigations still ongoing against Trump and his cronies

DOWN: Trump’s arguments for withholding his tax returns from the House Ways and Means Committee

UP: Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) condemnation of Trump

DOWN: Likelihood Romney will support impeachment and removal

UP: Subpoena for entire report

DOWN: Extensive redactions concerning WikiLeaks

UP: Number of Trump administration’s legal defeats

DOWN: Administration’s attempt to punish so-called “sanctuary cities”

UP: Number of Trump aides who refused or rebuffed his orders

DOWN: Failure of those aides to step forward to inform the public of Trump’s illegal and unethical acts

UP: George Conway

DOWN: Kellyanne Conway

