DOWN: Attorney General William P. Barr
UP: Mainstream media reporting on key facts in Mueller report
DOWN: Apologists for President Trump
UP: Grounds for impeachment
DOWN: Likelihood of Trump’s removal
UP: South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D)
DOWN: Beto O’Rourke
UP: Number of investigations still ongoing against Trump and his cronies
DOWN: Trump’s arguments for withholding his tax returns from the House Ways and Means Committee
UP: Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) condemnation of Trump
DOWN: Likelihood Romney will support impeachment and removal
UP: Subpoena for entire report
DOWN: Extensive redactions concerning WikiLeaks
UP: Number of Trump administration’s legal defeats
DOWN: Administration’s attempt to punish so-called “sanctuary cities”
UP: Number of Trump aides who refused or rebuffed his orders
DOWN: Failure of those aides to step forward to inform the public of Trump’s illegal and unethical acts
UP: George Conway
DOWN: Kellyanne Conway
