* Tom Hamburger reports on the latest in the fight between the White House and the House of Representatives:

The House Oversight Committee moved Tuesday to hold a former White House personnel security director in contempt of Congress for failing to appear at a hearing investigating alleged lapses in White House security clearance procedures. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said he would consult with the House counsel and members of the panel about scheduling a vote on contempt for former White House personnel security director Carl Kline. At the instruction of the White House, Kline failed to show up for scheduled testimony on security clearances. The move marks a dramatic escalation of tensions between Congress and the Trump White House, which is increasingly resisting requests for information from Capitol Hill.

The thing about subpoenas is that you don’t just get to decide you don’t want to obey them.

* Martin Matishak reports that at least one party is willing to say it won't accept help from a hostile foreign power in 2020:

The head of the DNC pledged the committee wouldn't use hacked emails or stolen data for political gain ahead of the 2020 presidential election and pressed his RNC counterpart to make the same commitment. "As the Mueller report just confirmed, a foreign adversary hacked and disseminated stolen information with the intention of disrupting our free and fair elections," Chairman Tom Perez wrote on Monday in an open letter to his Republican counterpart, Ronna McDaniel. He urged McDaniel not to engage in the "weaponization of stolen private data in our electoral process." The appeal came a day after President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani said it was OK for campaigns to accept information from Russia.

Then later a White House spokesperson was asked whether Trump would accept help from Russia in 2020, and he replied, “I don’t understand the question.”

* Aaron Rupar documents how incredibly effective Fox News has been in telling their viewers what to believe about the Mueller report.

* J.W. Verret, who worked on Trump’s transition team, says the Mueller report convinced him it’s time for Trump to be impeached.

* Eric Boehlert wonders why the press is so focused on the problems the Mueller report is supposedly causing for Democrats, while ignoring the problems it will cause for Republicans.

* Amie Parnes reports that Joe Biden will officially enter the presidential race on Thursday.

* Shane Goldmacher has some good reporting on the fundraising challenge Biden is going to face when he enters the race.

* Francis Wilkinson notes the important point that the Mueller report didn’t clear up whether Russia has leverage over Trump, and considers what that leverage might look like.

* Jennifer Rubin looks at one of Elizabeth Warren’s very strong monologues about impeachment and wonders why she isn’t polling higher among Democratic primary voters.

* Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope take on the media's failure to adequately cover the climate crisis.

* Nate Silver analyzes some signs of trouble in Bernie Sanders' poll ratings.

* Helaine Olen considers why it’s okay for male candidates to be old.

* Here’s MJ Hegar’s announcement video for her Senate run against John Cornyn in Texas.

* And Rachelle Hampton reports on how black feminists saw venomous alt-right trolling coming long before anyone else.