This was among President Trump’s worst hires. “President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that he will not nominate businessman and 2012 Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain to a seat on the Federal Reserve.”

One might surmise this was precisely why Attorney General William P. Barr was hired. Former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart: “What he did was an incredible disservice to the country. The way he did it. The way he withheld the report and then on three separate occasions told the American public this is what the report says. So that everybody read it in that frame of mind. The fact is the report said just the opposite. You can call it misleading, spin. I call it lying. When you have the president of the United States, the press secretary, the attorney general all effortlessly lying something’s got to change.”

In case Americans want to hire an anti-Trump candidate. “Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, is making a rather traditional political bet. While primary voters might flirt with flashier presidential candidates, in the end, they will settle down with a steady Midwestern senator in 2020. . . . Forgoing packed rallies and soaring rhetoric, she is trying to sell voters on the politics of the practical, arguing that her record can win back some of the coveted Rust Belt voters who supported President Trump.”

Americans, for a change, could always hire someone with experience. “In some ways, the timing of the Mueller report couldn’t be better for [former vice president Joe] Biden. He has signaled he’ll run by portraying himself as Trump’s opposite: an experienced and steady hand, largely free of scandal and a unifying voice in an age of polarized politics. Biden can attempt to remind voters of [President Barack] Obama’s largely scandal-free eight years and draw the contrast between himself and Trump, who is portrayed in the report as impulsive, scheming and disingenuous.”

The worst White House press secretary ever hired (including Sean Spicer): “Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lies to ‘Fox & Friends’: April Ryan Literally Wants Me ‘Decapitated.' ”

The people he hired saved him from even worse legal jeopardy by ignoring him. “President Donald Trump contended Monday that none of his underlings routinely defy his commands, despite numerous examples contained in Robert Mueller’s report showing aides ignoring or refusing his dictates. . . . The document contained anecdote after anecdote of aides refusing to carry out some of Trump’s demands to short-circuit the special counsel’s investigation. The trend was so marked the report’s authors made note of it in their assessment.”

She wants voters to know that if they hire her, she’s got lots of plans ready. “On Monday, Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of the Democratic hopefuls vying for the White House in 2020, released a comprehensive college-affordability plan that she believes could fix a fundamentally flawed system of paying for college. . . . She is calling for a series of ambitious proposals, including the cancellation of student debt, universal free public college, and greater support for minority and low-income students.”