

Writer Bret Easton Ellis at his home in West Hollywood on April 10. (Iris Schneider for The Washington Post)

Bret Easton Ellis’s new collection of essays, “White,” has been dismissed as a provocation by a well-known provocateur, a reaction made more understandable by some of the disastrous PR surrounding it. But those willing to read it with an empathetic eye might find something a bit more intriguing than they were expecting — and find themselves a bit sad that one of Gen X’s most renowned novelists seems to have given up on the novel.

That the conversation surrounding the book has gotten bogged down in the swamp of President Trump is annoying but understandable: Ellis has staked out an anti-anti-Trump position that many on the left find tantamount to treason, and his writing about this overreaction consumes a large portion of “White.” But the president’s policies and misdeeds are the least interesting thing about the book’s essays, which ask questions about how we manage our identities in an increasingly public age and the dangers faced by art and artists in an age of resurgent censoriousness.

Ellis is an insightful and incisive critic; it’s always a treat to see how an artist examines art made by others, and the chapter in which he compares and contrasts the Oscar-winning “Moonlight” with the critically maligned “King Cobra” is fascinating. Ellis, who is gay, prefers the latter to the former, complaining that “Moonlight” is “overly invested in [protagonist] Chiron’s pain because without it the movie wouldn’t exist — this is a victim narrative.” “King Cobra,” on the other hand, depicts “gay men as superficial capitalists driven to crime … in that moment, a more progressive step in post-gay cinema than yet another anguished-victim scenario.” The suggestion that his sexuality should be synonymous with suffering repulses Ellis.

The author is dismissive of identity politics but obsessed with identity, how we manage it, what it means in an age saturated with social media. In “White,” he writes of experiencing a surreal form of this dissociation after achieving fame as a young novelist. “I skimmed articles about Bret Easton Ellis. I saw his picture in newspapers and magazines. … I often saw my name embedded in lists that confirmed I’d been somewhere when I knew, in fact, I hadn’t,” he says of the strange semi-fictional world the press crafted. “There were two Brets — the private and the public — and 1987 was the year I realized they coexisted.”

Ellis is fixated on actors, the double lives they lead and, most importantly, the fact that their fictions are now everyone’s. “Most of us now lead lives on social media that are more performance based than we ever could have imagined even a decade ago, and thanks to this burgeoning cult of likability, in a sense we’ve all become actors,” he writes. “We seem to have entered precariously into a kind of totalitarianism that actually abhors free speech and punishes people for revealing their true selves. In other words: an actor’s dream.”

We’re all actors now, all mediating our presence via social media and curating the image we show to the world. We’re all trying to earn love and avoid becoming an object of opprobrium. Opprobrium leads to outrage; outrage to silence. And Ellis is as well suited as anyone besides perhaps Salman Rushdie to address a world in which censorship — not by the government but by the heckler’s veto — is an emergent concern. After all, “American Psycho” was dropped by its original publisher following offense taken by those at the house who found it grotesque. From the cancellation of YA authors who run afoul of social justice sensibilities to the roving mobs searching for someone to punish on social media, it’s no wonder that a man who has nearly had his livelihood stripped from him for writing scandalously might look on our world and shudder.

That Ellis, the author of “American Psycho” and “Less than Zero,” seems to have given up on the novel as a form — he calls it a “fake enclave” and suggests he’ll never write another — is a shame. “White” would likely have been harder to dismiss as a more generalized fiction than the specific and personal complaint he has written, one that comes across as the lament a person who is Very Online and trying to explain the latest Twitter controversies to someone who has never been on the site.*

Who better to examine through fiction a world in which self-mediation is the rule rather than the exception? Surely the inventor of Patrick Bateman has something to say about a modernity in which jealously pruned projections of the self are curated for dissemination in the digital ether. Surely the creator of Camden College could manage a biting look into the world of the modern campus scolds and scoundrels.

I’ll grant that the novel is less powerful than it used to be, that prestige cable and film and podcasts and an endless river of streaming options have reduced our ability to focus and virtually eliminated the cultural cachet that the form once held. But there’s still something potent about the novel’s ability to shock and transport, about its ability to show us a world that’s just a bit different from our own — slightly heightened, a hair nuttier. And it’s too bad that one of our most interesting novelists has left novels behind.

*As someone who is Very Online and who has tried to explain the vagaries of Twitter controversies to people who don’t use the site, allow me to assure you: There’s nothing more embarrassing.

