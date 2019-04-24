

Air Force One, after landing at Joint Base Andrews on April 21. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Media critic

Traveling with President Trump isn’t doing the trick for BuzzFeed these days. The digital news outlet on Wednesday confirmed that it had withdrawn from a pool of media companies that chip in to follow the president around to his rallies and his golfing weekends at Mar-a-Lago.

“We decided not to continue in the smaller group that makes up the traveling pool, but remain enthusiastic members of the in-town print pool,” noted BuzzFeed spokesman Matt Mittenthal, referring to media collectives that team up to ensure day-in, day-out coverage of the president of the United States.

The withdrawal will not hobble the domestic travel pool, according to Todd J. Gillman, Washington bureau chief for the Dallas Morning News and a board member of the White House Correspondents’ Association. Gillman oversees a complicated process in which 15 news organizations — Agence France-Presse, Christian Science Monitor, Dallas Morning News, Daily Mail, The Hill, HuffPost, Los Angeles Times, McClatchy, New York Times, Politico, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Washington Examiner, Washington Times, The Post — rotate into a print-coverage seat on domestic trips aboard Air Force One. (The Christian Science Monitor and Dallas Morning News share a “seat” in the rotation.) Each of these organizations is billed proportionally for its share of all travel costs of each trip.

All this organizing goes toward filling one of 13 press seats on the president’s domestic trips. The others are filled by the wire services, TV outlets and so on.

News outlets are constantly weighing the benefits of traveling with the president. The argument against: It’s pricey and, depending on the administration, access can be limited and perfunctory. Plus: the president’s rage-tweets, his frequent madcap Q-and-A sessions, his Fox News interviews — heck, the Mueller report — leave an ample information trail for news organizations who are disinclined to travel. The argument for: Journalism requires being there, a dynamic that’s particularly critical under this presidency; Trump has a knack for doing newsworthy things wherever he happens to be traveling. During a 2017 trip to France, for example, the president made a number of newsworthy comments to reporters on an off-the-record basis. He then asked New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman why she hadn’t written anything based on the comments, at which point the White House got busy releasing excerpts on the record.

Mittenthal told the Erik Wemple Blog that BuzzFeed’s pullout from the domestic travel pool stems from a mix of time, cost and coverage considerations. BuzzFeed, says Mittenthal, doesn’t churn out the sort of minute-by-minute White House coverage that hinges on pool reports and remains committed to coverage of the White House and federal agencies. BuzzFeed will keep its seat in the White House briefing room, should press secretary Sarah Sanders again feel compelled to make use of the space. Tarini Parti is BuzzFeed’s White House reporter.

All that said, it surely qualifies as a retreat. It trails by three months a round of layoffs in January that eliminated 15 percent of BuzzFeed’s workforce, including more than 40 of its approximately 250 journalists. “I’m confident that we’ll continue to do distinctive work on the biggest stories, and punch above our weight,” Editor in Chief Ben Smith wrote to his colleagues in an email. The site also cut its podcast production squad last fall.

Months before the layoffs, BuzzFeed staffers started pushing to unionize, though that effort has been complicated:

We came to the table today ready to meet with BuzzFeed execs about finally recognizing our union. Five minutes after the meeting was scheduled to start, they told us they weren’t going to show up. pic.twitter.com/Pa9aBsOeaM — Recognize The BuzzFeed News Union ✊ (@bfnewsunion) April 3, 2019

Stepping back a pace or two, BuzzFeed’s move tempers hopes that digital media companies might eventually supercharge the traditional media’s role in White House accountability. HuffPost in 2017 threw in with the domestic travel pool, though it, too, announced a round of layoffs in January.

Read more:

Erik Wemple: The White House Correspondents’ Association has a trivial problem and a real problem

Erik Wemple: Sarah Sanders keeps on lying, smearing

James Downie: What is the point of Sarah Sanders?