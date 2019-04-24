Opinion writer

* Darren Samuelsohn, Andrew Desiderio, and Kyle Cheney report that President Trump may be creating more problems for himself:

Team Trump’s bellicose tweets and public statements in the last few days are potentially exposing Trump to fresh charges of witness intimidation, obstruction of justice and impeding a congressional investigation — not to mention giving lawmakers more fodder for their presidential probes — according to Democrats and legal experts. Already, a fusillade of verbal assaults aimed at former White House counsel Don McGahn, a star witness in the Mueller report, have sparked questions about obstruction and witness intimidation as Democrats fight the Trump White House to get McGahn’s documents and testimony. “This is risky,” said William Jeffress, a prominent Washington defense attorney who represented President Richard Nixon after he left the White House. “I find it surprising because he’s taking these shots at witnesses who gave information to Mueller, and I think he’s got to be careful because there’s an explicit federal statute punishing retaliation against witnesses.”

At this point, I’m pretty sure he thinks he’s above the law.

* Rachael Bade has details on the new Trump approach to checks and balances:

The Justice Department said Wednesday that it will not comply with a congressional subpoena for a Trump administration official to testify in a House panel’s investigation of the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. In a letter to the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd informed the panel that John Gore, the principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s civil rights division, will not give a deposition. Gore’s refusal to appear before the committee is at the direction of Attorney General William P. Barr, according to the letter, escalating the already explosive fight between the executive and legislative branch.

The problem is that Gore would be able to give information on how the administration came up with the lie that they want to add a citizenship question to the Census so they can enforce the Voting Rights Act. And that would be embarrassing.

* Hillary Clinton explains what she thinks we should do about what the Mueller report revealed.

* Ryan Cooper persuasively argues that Democrats have to get their heads straight about the extraordinarily high stakes of this moment -- and points to the the 1917 Russian Revolution to make the case.

* Heather Digby Parton says the Trump team has made it clear to any foreign adversary that they're eagerly awaiting help winning reelection.

* Joan McCarter explains why the security of the 2020 election really could depend on whether Democrats initiate impeachment hearings.

* Jeff Hauser and Eleanor Eagan say congressional Democrats are allowing the Trump administration to push them around.

* Corey Brettschneider argues that prisoners deserve the right to vote, a position that’s driving a big debate in the Democratic primaries.

* Ed Kilgore usefully runs down all the different things that the Democratic candidates really mean when they use the word “electability.”

* Marshall Steinbaum explains Elizabeth Warren’s student loan cancellation plan and the deeper economic ideas driving it, ideas that are more broadly applicable to this moment.

* Amanda Michelle Gomez reports on Oklahomans' effort to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2020.

* Eric Harris Bernstein says Democrats need to stop focusing on closing small tax loopholes and go after the big ones.

* Republican presidential candidate William Weld says it’s time for Trump to resign.

* And Jim Tankersley and Kitty Bennett run down some of Fed board nominee Stephen Moore’s colorfully troglodytic writings.

Watch: