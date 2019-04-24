

Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Trump, at the TIME 100 Summit on Tuesday in New York. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

There is something seriously wrong with a crowd that thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin picking our president is preferable to Robert S. Mueller III investigating it. “Kushner: Mueller probe was ‘more harmful’ to U.S. than Russian election interference.”

Remember when defiance of the law used to be wrong? “House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) on Tuesday blasted the White House for blocking former security clearance official Carl Kline from testifying before his panel and signaled he would seek a vote to hold Kline in contempt of Congress.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) calls out Jared Kushner’s deeply wrong-headed sentiment. “Gillibrand went on to say that ‘for [Kushner] to make light of a foreign adversary purposely trying to undermine our elections is untenable. I’m gravely concerned that this administration continues to not take this seriously and those statements are highly inappropriate.’ ”

At least one Republican sees it’s wrong to keep supporting Trump. “I wanted to share my experience transitioning from Trump team member to pragmatist about Trump to advocate for his impeachment, because I think many other Republicans are starting a similar transition. . . . The Mueller report was that tipping point for me, and it should be for Republican and independent voters, and for Republicans in Congress. In the face of a Department of Justice policy that prohibited him from indicting a sitting president, Mueller drafted what any reasonable reader would see as a referral to Congress to commence impeachment hearings.”

The wrong guy for the job in so many ways. “Stephen Moore, the economic adviser President Trump plans to nominate to the Federal Reserve, wrote in a 2000 column that ‘radical feminists’ had turned white men into an ‘oppressed minority’ on college campuses, warning parents against sending their daughters to schools that devote resources to women’s studies and black history programs. ... Mr. Moore has already been criticized by Democrats for his failure to pay more than $300,000 in child support to his ex-wife, Allison Moore, which resulted in Mr. Moore being held in contempt of court in 2013.” No other president would dream of nominating him.

It would be wrong to let Trump glide through the primaries. “Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan harshly criticized President Donald Trump over the findings released in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, telling reporters Tuesday that 'it certainly did not completely exonerate the President as he said. There was some very disturbing stuff found in the report and just because aides did not follow his orders. That’s the only reason we don’t have obstruction of justice.”

His wrongful conduct damaged him and the Justice Department more generally. “The devastating nature of the report makes the performance of the attorney general in characterizing it at his press conference prior to its release a particularly inappropriate spectacle. Not content to release a document that he had—contrary to many people’s expectations—not redacted beyond readability, he characterized it in a fashion that sounded remarkably like the president’s own spin.”