Opinion writer

* Gabby Orr and Caitlin Oprysko report that some of Trump's own people are worried he can't let the Mueller report go:

White House allies are starting to worry that Trump’s inability to move on to other subjects, or at the very least stick to playing up Mueller’s conclusion that his campaign did not engage in a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government, is doing more harm than good. One former Trump campaign official described the president’s post-Mueller volley as “a complete and utter disaster,” suggesting that Trump is likely to generate another negative news cycle for himself when he sits down for an interview with longtime pal and Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night. “Obviously it’s not a smart strategy,” said a former White House official, who noted that there are “very few” West Wing staffers left who are likely to tell the president to move on. “He needs to let it go. It’s especially not helpful to him, but he just can’t help himself."

But let’s have another hundred articles about how the ones really struggling with this are the Democrats.

* Colby Itkowitz reports on another investigation beginning in the House:

Three powerful House committees opened an investigation into the motives behind President Trump’s recent removal of senior leadership at the Homeland Security Department. In a letter sent Thursday to the agency’s acting secretary Kevin McAleenan, the panels’ chairmen asked for all communications related to the departure of several individuals, including former homeland secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who resigned on April 7. They also requested all communications with White House senior adviser Stephen Miller about department leadership changes. Chairmen Elijah E. Cummings (Md.) of Oversight, Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.) of Judiciary and Bennie G. Thompson (Miss.) of Homeland Security wrote that they are “concerned that the President may have removed DHS officials because they refused his demands to violate federal immigration law and judicial orders.”

The administration, however, has already refused to allow Miller to testify. You never know what he might say.

* Lawrence Mower and Emily Mahoney report that the Florida House has passed a bill requiring newly enfranchised felons to pay all court fines, fees, and restitution before they are allowed to vote. In other words, a poll tax.

* Alexander Kaufman reports that Gov. Jay Inslee is demanding a Democratic debate focused solely on climate change.

* Julie Pace and Errin Haines Whack report that Joe Biden has included former Bernie aide Symone Sanders in his senior staff.

* Jed Handelsman Sugarman explains how the Mueller report actually proves the Trump campaign conspired with the Russians.

* Alexis Grenell and Christina Greer wonder how less experienced male candidates manage to leapfrog their more qualified female counterparts.

* Andy Kroll and Tim Dickinson examine Joe Biden's position as he begins the 2020 presidential race.

* David Klion reports on the momentous question of whether today’s progressive politicians have a hope of ending the Forever War we’ve waged around the world since 9/11.

* Cliff Albright explains how Tennessee Republicans are trying to punish African-Americans for having the temerity to turn out to vote.

* Ken Dilanian and Tom Winter report that intelligence professionals are appalled at how open the Trump campaign — and the Trump administration — left themselves to Russian influence.

* Sen. Mark Warner argues that Americans expect the government to actually do something about that threat.

* Caroline Zhang reports that IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, whom Trump picked after he argued Trump shouldn’t make his tax returns public and who is now not complying with Congress’ demand for them, is a co-owner of rental properties in a Trump-branded building from which he earns as much as $1 million a year.

* German Lopez runs down Joe Biden's long record on the War on Drugs and mass incarceration.

* And Jane Mayer argues that if Democrats are reluctant to go on Fox News, that’s Fox News’ fault.

Watch: