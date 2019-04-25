

President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on Jan. 31 in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

She was missing a responsible boss. “In the months before Kirstjen Nielsen was forced to resign, she tried to focus the White House on one of her highest priorities as homeland security secretary: preparing for new and different Russian forms of interference in the 2020 election. President Trump’s chief of staff told her not to bring it up in front of the president.”

Accountability has been missing. Not any longer: “Facebook believes that a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) probe into the company’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica scandal could end up costing it between $3 billion and $5 billion.”

President Trump missed the chance to solidify electoral gains when he decided to govern as a plutocrat. “Senior Trump 2020 advisers are headed to Harrisburg on Wednesday to meet with Pennsylvania GOP officials amid mounting concerns about the president’s prospects in the critical battleground state.”

If a key demographic is missing from his coalition, it’s hard to see how he win the nomination. “Bernie Sanders Gets Shouted Down While Trying to Explain How He Will Appeal to Black Women.”

One fewer missing piece of the puzzle. “Deutsche Bank has begun the process of providing financial records to New York state’s attorney general in response to a subpoena for documents related to loans made to President Donald Trump and his business, according to a person familiar with the production.”

I miss having a conscientious commander in chief. “Despite repeated evidence of Russian attempts to interfere in American elections—most recently detailed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, released last week—the White House continues to refuse to take action, because the president can’t separate the nation’s security from questions about the legitimacy of his victory in the 2016 election.”

Wow. Bipartisanship has been missing since the senator’s death. “The late Sen. John McCain’s family plans to support former Vice President Joe Biden’s White House bid, backing the Democrat not only in his party’s crowded primary race but also in a general election matchup with President Trump, the Washington Examiner has learned.”