

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) speaks at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on April 10 in Washington. (Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

When a self-described constitutional conservative such as Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) says he’s fine with President Trump because there is not a “scintilla” of evidence of collusion, he is both misleading voters and missing the point.

To be clear: Robert S. Mueller III did not investigate “collusion” but rather criminal conspiracy. What he did find was an extraordinary number of efforts by the Trump team to seek out help from a hostile foreign power, lie about it and deny the existence of an ongoing scheme to undermine our democracy. If Lee finds that unobjectionable, he, like Trump, has no business serving in government.

Moreover, he and other Trump apologists are ignoring the stomach-turning evidence of abuse of power and obstruction that, if countenanced now, would fundamentally damage our democracy. Even if one just considers Trump’s obstruction efforts involving then-White House counsel Donald McGahn and then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, support for Trump’s continuing in office — and getting a second term — becomes preposterous.

With regard to McGahn, Trump instructed him to fire Mueller once the latter began to investigate obstruction (obstructing an obstruction investigation is par for the course) — and then ordered McGahn to deny it. Would Republicans have been comfortable with President Barack Obama, say, ordering an aide to fire someone investigating wrongdoing and then tell the aide to deny it? Is this the president who Republicans will support for reelection?

Worse, Ben Wittes of Lawfare recounts how Trump secured a private citizen, Corey Lewandowski, to pressure Sessions to behave unethically and shield him from the investigation:

The step he asked Lewandowski to press on Sessions was frankly unethical—actionably so, in fact. Sessions was recused from the Russia probe because he had an actual conflict of interest in the matter. Model Rule 1.11(d) of the ABA’s Model Rules of Professional Responsibility states that “a lawyer currently serving as a public officer or employee ... shall not ... participate in a matter in which the lawyer participated personally and substantially while in private practice or nongovernmental employment, unless the appropriate government agency gives its informed consent, confirmed in writing.” In other words, the president of the United States recruited a private citizen to procure from the attorney general of the United States behavior the attorney general was ethically barred from undertaking. But it gets worse, because third, Trump did not merely seek to get Sessions to involve himself in a matter in which he was recused. He wanted him both to limit the scope of the investigation (to future elections only) and to declare its outcome on the merits with respect to Trump himself. This action would have quite literally and directly obstructed justice.

That’s only half of it. Trump also wanted Sessions to abuse his office and investigate/prosecute Trump’s political adversary. It’s arguably among the most dangerous precedents if allowed to go unchecked. Wittes calls this “molten-core impeachment territory”:

Consider: the President of the United States was trying to induce the Attorney General of the United States to initiate criminal investigation based on no known criminal predicate against a private citizen whom he happened to dislike. This was not rhetoric. It was not a joke. And if it is not unacceptable to Congress, then no member of Congress can say he or she was not warned when some attorney general in the future complies with such a presidential request—including to launch an investigation against such a member of Congress.

Getting an attorney general to disregard his ethical obligations to curtail an investigation into the president and to also investigate political enemies is purely Nixonian conduct. This is now acceptable, defensible behavior for Republicans like Lee who think such conduct does not disqualify Trump from reelection?

The benefit of having hearings on this conduct would be not only to educate voters but to force Republicans to choose between Trump and a bare-minimum standard for acceptable presidential behavior. Voters could then decide if they want to trust Trump or his enablers with continued tenure in office.

It’s a telling moment when self-described conservative intellectuals, pundits, policymakers and elected officials rationalize Trump’s conduct. They lay bare their own moral and intellectual vacuity. They remind this that tribalism has so infected their thinking that they prefer the rule of an autocrat, a liar and a bully to the vicissitudes of democracy, the understanding that one’s own side doesn’t always win and the clear-eyed discernment between right and wrong, a quality for which they previously excoriated progressives for lacking.

Impeachment is a topic over which Americans of goodwill can debate. Is it better to eject Trump at the ballot box or to impeach but have him remain in office as the victor over his accusers? Is some behavior so horrible that politics must take a back seat? But no patriot or lover of constitutional democracy can seriously argue is that his conduct is acceptable and that he is deserving of another term.

Read more:

Hillary Clinton: Mueller documented a serious crime against all Americans. Here’s how to respond.

Max Boot: My former party’s reaction to the Mueller report fills me with disgust

David Byler: Trump said the Mueller report was a win for him. He isn’t entirely wrong.

Jennifer Rubin: What we need to hear from Mueller