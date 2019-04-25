

Robert S. Mueller III in Washington in 2013. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Data analyst and political columnist

A week ago, the Justice Department released the long-awaited, redacted Mueller report. And everyone claimed victory. President Trump and his team might have gotten a lot of things wrong about what special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report actually said. But in terms of seeing the conclusion of the investigation as a win — or at least as something other than a devastating loss — the polling suggests that they might be correct.

In the week since its release, public opinion hasn’t moved much in response to the Mueller report. The Russia investigation is obviously an important news story, but Americans care more about other issues and process the news in a highly polarized way.

That was evident from the way both sides spun the report. Trump-allied Republicans argued that Mueller didn’t find sufficient evidence that the president criminally colluded with the Russian government on election interference or obstructed justice. Democrats and Trump-skeptical Republicans pointed out the many instances of bad behavior by Trump and his associates in the report, noting that it also explicitly did not exonerate him on obstruction of justice.

Obviously the facts of the case matter, as do the arguments from both sides. But the politics matter, too. Impeachment, censure and most other methods of formally punishing the president require votes in Congress — and Congress collectively answers to the public.

And starting with the most important number in American politics, it’s not clear that the Mueller report was a game-changer with that public.

The president’s approval rating looks mostly stable over the past week, with the possibility of a slight decline. The major polling aggregates don’t show much movement in that time period. The FiveThirtyEight average has moved down about half a point, and any movement in the RealClearPolitics average is indistinguishable from noise. But some individual polls show more mixed results.

Rasmussen Reports, famous for consistently overstating GOP numbers, gave Trump a 52 percent approval rating on April 17 but has him at 48 percent today. (His average approval is 43 percent according to RealClearPolitics and 41 percent according to FiveThirtyEight). The Economist-YouGov poll recently showed Trump at a 45 percent approval rating among registered voters, which wasn’t much change from 44 percent before the Mueller report was released. The HarrisX poll also showed little movement — the latest poll put Trump’s approval at 45 percent, and a HarrisX poll taken from April 15 to 16 (fully pre-Mueller) also had him at 46 percent. And the Politico-Morning Consult poll saw a 5-point drop in Trump’s approval rating.

Other polls might end up registering a real decline, but the data we have so far suggests that Americans haven’t changed their minds on Trump in response to the Mueller report. You can see a slight decline if you squint at the numbers, but so far we haven’t seen a big shift.

Those numbers might be surprising, even to intense news junkies and political professionals. The Mueller investigation is obviously an important story, so one might expect it to move public opinion.

But voters have repeatedly told pollsters that Russia is far from the most important political issue today. A recent CNN poll asked respondents what their top issue was in 2020, and literally zero respondents said it was the Russia investigation. Gallup asked respondents what the most important issue was multiple times in 2018 and 2019 and found a similar result — Russia barely registered. Most of the real declines in Trump’s approval rating have been driven by stories about policy and competence (e.g. the government shutdown over the border wall, health-care “repeal and replace” efforts).

And when voters do think about Russia, they’re polarized. Among Trump voters who had heard at least a little bit about the report, 73 percent said it didn’t reveal anything damaging about Trump, and 15 percent said it’s “damaging but doesn’t show Trump is unfit to be president,” according to a HuffPost-YouGov poll. Two-thirds of Hillary Clinton voters who had heard at least a little about the report said that it “shows Trump is unfit to be president,” and 19 percent said it was damaging but didn’t prove he was unfit. Nine out of 10 Republicans said that Trump shouldn’t be impeached, and 69 percent of Democrats said that he should. In short, Trump’s base seems to still be behind him on Russia.

The Russia investigation might still end up moving Trump’s approval rating. Democrats can still hold hearings, try to gather more information and build a bigger case. But the Mueller report will soon have to compete with other stories for airtime. Joe Biden has launched his campaign. Pete Buttigieg is starting to get some real scrutiny. And Trump could (as he has before) change the national conversation with a tweet. Trump’s approval rating tends to respond to prolonged, negative stories. And we don’t know how much longer the Mueller report will be at the top of the news.

None of this is to say that Democrats shouldn’t try to impeach Trump, censure him or use Russia as an issue in 2020. Those decisions contain both moral and strategic elements, and reasonable people will come to different conclusions. But these numbers suggest that if Democrats pursue this path, they should do it because they believe it’s right, not because they’re sure it will be successful.