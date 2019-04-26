Opinion writer

* Dan Balz and Scott Clement report on the latest poll on impeachment:

A majority of Americans say they oppose calls for Congress to launch impeachment proceedings against President Trump in the wake of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether the president sought to interfere with the probe, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll. Thirty-seven percent of Americans favor starting the process that could lead to impeachment, a slight dip over the past month, while 56 percent say they oppose the idea, about the same as a month ago. House Democrats are grappling with the question of how to proceed in light of Mueller’s findings and the public release of the redacted report, which detailed multiple examples of potential obstruction of justice.

On the other hand, 58 percent say Trump lied to the public about the matters Mueller investigated; 53 percent say the Mueller report does not clear Trump of wrongdoing; and a plurality says Trump obstructed justice.

One big question is whether, if top Democrats started taking the prospect of impeachment hearings more seriously, the numbers on that in particular would shift. After all, the ground seems fertile for at least trying to engage this argument, given that majorities say Trump committed wrongdoing and lied to America about it. -- gs

* Matt Zapotosky, Josh Dawsey, and Devlin Barrett report on Rod Rosenstein’s efforts to keep his job:

Rod J. Rosenstein, again, was in danger of losing his job. The New York Times had just reported that — in the heated days after James B. Comey was fired as FBI director — the deputy attorney general had suggested wearing a wire to surreptitiously record President Trump. Now Trump, traveling in New York, was on the phone, eager for an explanation. Rosenstein — who, by one account, had gotten teary-eyed just before the call in a meeting with Trump’s chief of staff — sought to defuse the volatile situation and assure the president he was on his team, according to people familiar with matter. He criticized the Times report, published in late September, and blamed it on former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, whose recollections formed its basis. Then he talked about special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and told the president he would make sure Trump was treated fairly, people familiar with the conversation said. “I give the investigation credibility,” Rosenstein said, in the words of one administration official offering their own characterization of the call. “I can land the plane.”

So he too was kissing up to the toddler in the Oval Office in order to protect his job.

* Here’s the no-brainer of the day:

Trump’s “reckless” response to the investigation into his campaign as detailed by special counsel Robert Mueller shows that he is unable to rationally process risk, making him a danger to the entire nation, according to a new analysis by a group of psychiatrists. “The singular reaction is perhaps indicative of the extent to which the president is, as with his contrary reaction to Russia’s attack on the integrity and validity of our process of electing a president, preoccupied with himself to the point where he does not even consider the good of the nation,” states the report, which is being released on Friday.

Well, sure, but did we really need a group of psychiatrists to tell us this? -- gs

* Glenn Kessler looks at Mueller report to dismantle Trump’s claim that he never tried to fire Mueller, and showers it with all the Pinocchios.

* Jonathan Bernstein has a nice piece explaining how Trump’s increasing lawlessness is pushing the rest of the system towards inevitable confrontation with him.

* Elizabeth Drew explains what Democrats risk if they don't impeach Trump.

* Kevin Kruse has an informative Twitter thread explaining what happened when the Nixon White House stonewalled congressional subpoenas, with instructive parallels to the present.

* Robert Schlesinger argues that impeaching Trump will ensure his reelection.

* Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports that Joe Biden raised an impressive $6.3 million in his first 24 hours as a presidential candidate.

* John Stoehr argues that Joe Biden’s greatest strength is that he’s tolerable.

* Amanda Michelle Gomez and Josh Israel report that states have subjected hundreds of thousands of poor aid recipients to humiliating drug tests but only found a miniscule number to have taken drugs.

* Justin Elliott reports that TurboTax deliberately hides the free edition it makes for low-income filers to fulfill an agreement with the government from Google searches.

* And here’s a video of Lindsey Graham arguing way back in the old days that refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas was an impeachable offense. Good call, Senator!