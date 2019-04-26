

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on April 25 in Wilmington, Del. (Matt Slocum/AP)

Opinion writer

When the Fox News legal analyst calls you out, maybe drop plans for a reelection race. “The president’s job is to enforce federal law. If he had ordered its violation to save innocent life or preserve human freedom, he would have a moral defense. But ordering obstruction to save himself from the consequences of his own behavior is unlawful, defenseless and condemnable.”

The race is on to see how fast Pete Buttigieg can put this attack in one of his ads. “Franklin Graham attacks Pete Buttigieg for being gay, says he should repent.” Political gold for him.

Buttigieg can run the race on values, and that’s saying something. “That an openly gay politician can convincingly portray himself as more virtuous than a straight opponent attests to more than just the character of the current president. It shows how dramatically the country’s perception of homosexuality has changed.” Read the whole thing.

This breakdown of the Democratic race is on point. “[Joe] Biden is the beneficiary of robust support from more moderate Democrats. Seventeen percent of liberals identify him as their first choice, a bit less than Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). But more than a third of moderates pick Biden — twice the support Sanders gets.”

Plan to win the 2020 race, but don’t forget about the demands of the Constitution. “Madison and Hamilton didn’t say anything about holding off on impeachment because it would be politically risky. It’s hard to imagine they’d put political convenience on the same footing as the security of the Constitution. And the Democrats who prefer to substitute the 2020 election for an impeachment fight don’t appear to have considered the implications if Mr. Trump were to win: Would that not condone his constitutional abuses and encourage his authoritarian instincts?”

He shows some muscle as he enters the race. “Joe Biden quickly picked up a string of endorsements from Democratic lawmakers Thursday after he formally launched his 2020 presidential campaign, with home state allies as well as moderates expressing enthusiasm in a carefully orchestrated rollout timed to the former vice president’s entry into a crowded 2020 field.”

The progressive group Indivisible pleads for Democrats to run a positive race. “The Indivisible document asks candidates to agree to three terms: ‘make the primary constructive’ and ‘respect the other candidates’; ‘rally behind the winner’; and ‘do the work to beat’ President Donald Trump. ‘Immediately after there’s a nominee, I’ll endorse,’ the pledge reads.”