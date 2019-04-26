

Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report observes, “The leaders of the ‘revolution’ wing, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, aren’t running to simply replace President Trump, but to bring serious, structural change to the country.” She continues: “This week, the leader of the ‘restoration’ wing — Vice President Joe Biden— announced his candidacy. To Biden, it’s not the system that’s broken as much as it is the person in charge of the system who is broken.”

If Biden is running to restore the Obama era, he will find resistance among Democratic primary voters who remember Barack Obama fondly but think his presidency did not go far enough (e.g. attaining true universal health coverage) and/or that systemic problems (e.g. income inequality, climate change) cannot be resolved in a single presidency, no matter how well-intentioned. To counteract the siren call of the left and to attract the voters who cast ballots for Obama in 2008 and/or 2012 but for Trump in 2016 (who felt left behind by globalization or considered insiders to be corrupt captives of the rich), Biden must avoid sounding as though everything was going swimmingly while he was vice president.

Put differently, Biden cannot repeat Hillary Clinton’s error in being the candidate of the old status quo; he has to be the guy who first can dump Trump so that we can then work on critical issues such as repairing and extending Obamacare, making investments in infrastructure and education, and setting a sane foreign-policy course.

Biden will find a receptive audience for the proposition that without getting rid of Trump, our democracy is imperiled and long-term problems will fester. In that respect, stressing that a candidate who cannot beat Trump — or who has a smaller chance than Biden does of defeating Trump — should be a nonstarter for primary voters.

However, Biden must then pivot to the question as to who is best able to tackle the long-standing problems and what kind of change is attainable and desirable. Here is where Biden will inevitably wind up confronting the all-or-nothing, socialist outlook that Sanders embraces.

Biden can take a few different approaches (or some combination thereof) to burst the Sanders bubble.

One posits that Sanders’s approach to change is so scary and radical that it makes him unelectable, or at least an easy target for Trump. A guy who wants to give incarcerated mass murderers the right to vote shouldn’t be entrusted with the awesome responsibility of dislodging Trump.

Another way to frame the argument is to make the case that Sanders has no idea how to get things done, has never successfully constructed a bipartisan coalition to pass major initiatives and would, as an inflexible ideologue, make gridlock even worse.

The last, more dangerous tactic would be to go after Sanders’s ideas (and to some extent Warren’s) as wrongheaded. In this vein, Biden might choose to say Sanders’s protectionism, isolationism and ambivalence about immigration are faint echoes of Trump’s populist appeal, and would take us in the wrong direction. Alternatively, he might say, as other candidates have hinted, that outlawing private health-care insurance isn’t what Americans want or need.

This last strategy is higher-risk than pointing to Sanders’s electability problem or his inability to get things done. After all, Biden wants to capture Sanders’s voters, unite the party and smooth over ideological differences. He might understand all too well that Sanders’s vague, unpaid-for and extreme policy notions are foolish or counterproductive, but he might let others make that case while he reiterates his pitch that now is no time for starry-eyed ideologues or scary socialists. He’s right about the latter. Trump is far too dangerous to entrust the Democratic nomination to a nominee as easily mocked as Sanders.

