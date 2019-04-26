

Joe Biden on "The View." (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via AP)

Opinion writer

Joe Biden is not going to change, no matter how many people beg him to.

That is the clear conclusion to be drawn from the way he is handling some issues that have come up as he begins his third bid for the presidency. This pattern is going to repeat itself over and over in this campaign.

Which is important, because Democrats now have a series of expectations and norms around politicians dealing with mistakes they’ve made in the past — both personal and on policy. And Biden either doesn’t understand them or simply refuses to accommodate himself to them.

The latest issue is another phase of an old issue, his handling of the 1991 confirmation hearings for Clarence Thomas’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Biden recently called Anita Hill to discuss it, and Hill has spoken to the New York Times:

In a lengthy telephone interview on Wednesday, she declined to characterize Mr. Biden’s words to her as an apology and said she was not convinced that he has taken full responsibility for his conduct at the hearings — or for the harm he caused other victims of sexual harassment and gender violence. She said she views Mr. Biden as having “set the stage” for last year’s confirmation of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, who, like Justice Thomas, was elevated to the court despite accusations against him that he had acted inappropriately toward women. And, she added, she was troubled by the recent accounts of women who say Mr. Biden touched them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable.

He just can’t get these things right, can he? Then on Friday, Biden went on “The View” and naturally got asked about Hill and the women he has made uncomfortable over the years with his handsiness.

“Sorry I invaded your space. I’m sorry this happened,” Biden said. “But I’m not sorry in the sense that I think I did anything that was intentionally designed to do anything wrong or be inappropriate.”

No matter how much you like Biden, this is utterly baffling. Surely somebody told him, after he screwed up this issue so badly the first time, that he needs to stop talking about his intentions, because his intentions aren’t what matter. Saying “But I’m not sorry” because your intentions are good is a way of saying, “I don’t really care what happened to you, what you felt or what you endured. Because this is really about me and what I felt.”

And Biden’s excuses for the way he allowed Hill to be abused show perhaps an even worse kind of blind spot. He always talks about it as though it were something he had no role in, when he was the one in charge.

“I wish we could have figured out a better way to get this thing done. I did everything in my power to do what I thought was within the rules to be able to stop things,” he said on “The View,” even though that’s plainly baloney. It’s the opposite of taking responsibility.

The real problem here is that Biden just doesn't grasp what contemporary liberals demand from candidates — or anyone, really — when talking about the past in this way. They expect thoughtfulness and empathy, not an explanation of why you did nothing wrong. You have to demonstrate that you get where your critics are coming from and why they feel the way they do.

As much as Biden considers himself a guy who “connects” with people, his version of connection isn’t particularly empathetic. He’ll glad-hand, or “comfort” you, but that comfort comes in the form he wants, like kisses and hugs and burying his face in your hair, and he seems oblivious to whether it’s the kind of comfort you’re looking for.

And when it comes to policies that were once popular but that Democrats now have a problem with — like Biden’s support for the war on drugs, the 1994 crime bill or the Iraq War — Democrats want to see evidence of some thoughtful reflection. They don’t want to hear a defense of why it seemed like the right thing to do at the time. They want to know what you learned from being wrong, how your perspective has changed and what it added to the approach you take now on controversial issues.

It may not seem fair that Republican voters demand nothing similar from their candidates, as President Trump could tell you. They have no problem with a purely transactional relationship; as long as you promise them that in the future you’ll deliver for them, that’s good enough. One of the best demonstrations of this fact was when Trump went to Liberty University, quoted a Bible passage and said, “Is that the one? Is that the one you like? I think that’s the one you like.” Seldom does a candidate make his pandering so obvious, but the crowd couldn’t have been happier.

I happen to think there are some strong substantive reasons to support a Democrat other than Biden in the primary, particularly his lack of anything resembling a vision for what he wants to accomplish with the presidency other than not being Donald Trump. But even if you’re more favorably inclined toward him than I am, you should know that this kind of controversy is never going to stop dogging him as long as he’s a candidate. He’ll be asked about something in his record that’s seen as much more problematic now than it was at the time, and he’ll defend it in a way that only makes people angrier.

You’d think someone would be able to explain to him that Democrats demand something more than he’s been willing to give so far when these questions come up. But maybe he just won’t hear it.