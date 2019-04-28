

Former vice president Joe Biden takes part in a forum on the opioid epidemic, at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia on April 11. (Matt Rourke/AP)

After much to-and-fro-ing, former vice president Joe Biden announced he was running for president. His video went right after President Trump, who obliged by doubling down on his “very fine people on both sides.” Trump insisted, “If you look at what I said, you will see that that question was answered perfectly.” Well, not so much, but chalk one up for Biden provoking Trump in the first 24 hours of the campaign.

Also within the first 24 hours, Biden raised $6.3 million, the most of any Democratic candidate in the first day of the race. This should quiet some concerns that Biden may not have the fundraising prowess of previous front-runners (e.g., Hillary Clinton). His campaign reported that 97 percent of contributions were less than $200, with an average of $41. Over 96,000 people contributed.

The Post-ABC News poll shows him leading Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) by 6 points, 17 percent to 11 percent, with leaners included but without suggesting any specific names. Even among leaners, 35 percent simply don’t know whom they will support.

Biden’s rollout was not flawless. An apparent announcement in Charlottesville on Wednesday was scrapped. In his Friday appearance on “The View,” he evaded an apology to Anita Hill, but to women who complained about his touchy-huggy conduct, he said, “I’m really sorry if what I did in talking to them, trying to console, that in fact they took it a different way.” He added, “Sorry I invaded your space.” He has repeatedly stressed it was not his intention to make women (or men) uncomfortable. So far, Democratic primary voters don’t seem to care all that much, having watched Biden’s demonstrative conduct over decades.

Predicting the nominee would be foolish at this stage. However, Biden, for now, is the undisputed front-runner (“While Biden’s polling isn’t spectacular, it’s stronger than anyone else’s in the field by some margin,” Nate Silver points out) and has considerable assets (staff, organization, emotional connection with the voters, experience). For a strong if imperfect start, we can say, well done, Mr. Vice President.

