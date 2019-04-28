

President Trump speaks at a rally at Resch Center Complex in Green Bay, Wis., on April 27. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “I believe if he were not the president of the United States, he would likely be indicted on obstruction.”

2. “This president has attempted to collude, if that’s the word he wants to use. He’s attempted to obstruct justice at the least. At the worst, he’s obstructed justice.”

3. “To me, this looks like obstruction of justice.”

4. “It was called a Unite the Right rally formed by people like Richard Spencer, who is a white supremacist; Friday night was the tiki torch march; Saturday, Heather Heyer was killed — who were the fine people?”

5. “Robert E. Lee was a slave owner and a brutal slave master. Thankfully, he lost that war. And I find it kind of interesting that the president is now glorifying a loser — he always said that he hated losers.”

