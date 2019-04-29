Opinion writer

* Josh Dawsey, Ellen Nakashima, and Shane Harris report that Trump is making defending our electoral system harder:

In recent months, U.S. national security officials have been preparing for Russian interference in the 2020 presidential race by tracking cyber threats, sharing intelligence about foreign disinformation efforts with social media companies and helping state election officials protect their systems against foreign manipulation. But these actions are strikingly at odds with statements from President Trump, who has rebuffed warnings from his senior aides about Russia and sought to play down that country’s potential to influence American politics. The president’s rhetoric and lack of focus on election security has made it tougher for government officials to implement a more comprehensive approach to preserving the integrity of the electoral process, current and former officials said.

Well of course it is. Do you think Trump actually wants the system to be secure? He needs all the help he can get.

* Mike DeBonis reports that Democrats are challenging Trump on infrastructure:

Top Democratic congressional leaders cast aside a brewing showdown over presidential oversight Monday and pitched President Trump on a “big and bold” infrastructure bill ahead of a White House meeting on the issue, insisting there are “significant majorities in both the House and Senate” ready to act. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) are set to meet Trump on Tuesday, joined by other leading Democrats. In a letter sent Monday, the pair asked Trump to entertain infrastructure legislation with “substantial, new and real revenue” — as opposed to previous GOP plans that have focused on using smaller amounts of public money to leverage private investments. They did not specify a dollar figure for the package, though many Democrats have discussed $1 trillion as a bare minimum.

Prediction: Trump will find a way to make this not happen.

* Ryan Goodman offers an epic explainer on what the Mueller report actually says about “collusion.”

* Francis Wilkinson argues that Joe Biden is running against a bizarre myth that Donald Trump destroyed bipartisanship and if he goes then we can get it back.

* Julian Zelizer explains how the economy might and might not help Trump in 2020.

* Susan Demas explains just how blatant a power grab the Michigan Republican redistricting that a federal court just struck down was.

* Tom Jacobs looks at research providing yet more evidence that when Iowa voters shifted from Obama to Trump, it was about race and gender, not "economic anxiety."

* Felicia Sonmez and Ashley Parker report on how Trump seems determined to keep white nationalism an issue in 2020.

* James Downie unpacks the particularly shameless hypocrisy of Lindsey Graham.

* Gabriel Debenedetti reports that Wall Street Democrats are deeply disturbed that the more Wall Street-friendly candidates are not leading the Democratic primary.

* George Selim explains how Trump is making it harder to fight white supremacist terrorism.

* David Drucker reports that Trump's reelection campaign is concerned that Arizona could turn blue in 2020.

* Amy Goldstein reports on why Vermont's experiment with single-payer health care failed and what Democrats can learn from it.

* And Alexandra Jaffe, Julie Pace, and Hunter Woodall report on the way everyone in the Democratic Party seems afraid that nominating a woman will make sexist voters uneasy.