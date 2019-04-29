

Former deputy attorney general Sally Yates speaks at Harvard University on May 24, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass. (Steven Senne/AP)

Opinion writer

Plenty of people feel the same way. “Hours after the deadly shooting at a California synagogue, Rep. Eric Swalwell said people are fed up with people saying ‘thoughts and prayers’ — like those offered by President Donald Trump — as an alibi for doing nothing about gun control."

There is plenty a spouse can do. “Chasten Buttigieg has emerged as a star in the Democratic primary, becoming a key part of his husband Pete Buttigieg’s campaign and helping the South Bend, Ind., mayor stand out in a crowded field. The 29-year-old junior high school humanities and drama teacher from Michigan not only functions as a sought-after campaign spokesman and adviser, but he is also helping humanize the first openly gay major presidential candidate in a country that legalized same-sex marriage only four years ago.”

He has plenty of support in the right states. “The argument is that Mr. Biden’s brand of politics — appealing to a traditional coalition shredded by Donald J. Trump in 2016 — still has latent appeal in Pennsylvania and across the Midwest, and that stitching the coalition back together would restore Democrats to the White House.”

There are plenty of reasons to prefer her — including her zillion policy ideas and refusal to identify as a socialist. “The battle between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic left is ratcheting up. Unlike in 2016, when Sanders didn’t have to sweat his left flank, Warren has managed to steal the spotlight from him on several issues. At times, she’s simply been the first to roll out a detailed policy proposal on an issue she and Sanders agree on. At others, she’s gone where Sanders has been unwilling to, like proposing to eliminate the filibuster and Electoral College.”

Former deputy attorney general Sally Yates finds plenty of deeply disturbing evidence in the Mueller report. “I think it paints a really devastating portrait of a president and a campaign who welcomed a foreign adversary’s illegal interference in our election, who then continually lied about it and then used the power of the presidency to try to thwart an investigation into his own conduct. That’s not exoneration.”

The next president will have plenty of repair work to do. “We have a president in the White House who is rupturing our relationships with our allies all around the world. And there are people out there who are saying they cannot trust the United States of America anymore to lead on foreign policy. That is a foreign relationship for us. We have got to do something about improving our relationships around the world as well as trying to have domestic tranquility and bring our people together.”

There are plenty of dedicated public servants working at odds with their bosses. Thank goodness. “The Environmental Protection Agency published a 150-page document this past week with a straightforward message for coping with the fallout from natural disasters across the country: Start planning for the fact that climate change is going to make these catastrophes worse. The language, included in guidance on how to address the debris left in the wake of floods, hurricanes and wildfires, is at odds with the rhetoric of the EPA’s own leader, Andrew Wheeler.”