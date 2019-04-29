

An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem in November 2017. (Andy Wong/AP)

Michael Auslin is a fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and the author of “The End of the Asian Century.”

The 40th anniversary of the normalization of Sino-U.S. relations, which took place on the first day of this year, passed almost unnoticed. Instead of a joint commemoration or high-profile speeches, Washington and Beijing instead traded thinly disguised threats: President Trump signed legislation designed to counter China’s growing power in the Indo-Pacific, while Chinese leader Xi Jinping again urged his military to be prepared to wage war. Going from purported partnership to fears of a new Cold War, China and the United States have entered a new era. And even if they manage to come to some sort of agreement to end their long-simmering differences on trade in the next few weeks — as the Trump administration has been indicating — that still won’t neutralize the larger forces at work.

It is surprising how quickly attitudes have soured on both sides of the Pacific. Just a few years ago, there was talk of a new Sino-U.S. “G-2” that would adjudicate global problems — a notion that already seems to belong to a long-distant past. Now competition is seen as the new normal. While Beijing feels that Washington is trying to contain China, Americans finally reacted to long-standing feelings that China was taking advantage of American openness and becoming actively hostile to U.S. interests. The final years of the Obama administration saw a sharp deterioration in U.S.-China ties, as Beijing built and militarized islands in the South China Sea and blockbuster reports on the scale of Chinese cyber espionage made headlines.

President Trump has made good on his campaign promises to hit back at Chinese unfair practices and aggressive acts. From levying $250 billion worth of tariffs to force the Chinese to the negotiating table, to calling out great-power competition (read: China) in his first National Security Strategy, Trump has upended trans-Pacific ties. His administration is sending more ships through Chinese-claimed waters in Asia, blocking Huawei from U.S. 5G networks, and arresting those stealing trade secrets. Both the administration and Congress have raised the alarm about China’s influence operations in the United States and its growing high-tech surveillance state.

While trade (estimated at $737 billion) and exchange have produced a complex web of ties between China and the United States, politically the two are steadily pulling apart. The 40th anniversary of normalization marked a crucial boundary, cementing a dynamic of suspicion and increased competition. Beijing continues to push its One Belt One Road Initiative, while ratcheting up both rhetoric and pressure against Taiwan and Hong Kong and imprisoning a million Uighurs in “reeducation camps.” Even though increases in military spending have slowed in the past several years (thanks to a slowing economy), Beijing is using much of that estimated $175 billion on advanced weapons such as aircraft carriers, hypersonic missiles and stealth fighters, while billions more are spent on programs not included in the defense budget, such as the space program and paramilitary forces.

This hasn’t gone unnoticed in Washington. The new Asia Reassurance Initiative Act, authored by Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and signed by President Trump at the end of last year, provides $1.5 billion annually through 2023 to build up U.S. alliances and partnerships throughout the Indo-Pacific, on top of existing funding for U.S. forces deployed throughout the region.

Those predicting war between China and the United States are likely to be disappointed, just as were their predecessors who foresaw conflict between Japan and the United States in the 1990s. Yet neither does the future offer grounds for a continuation of business as usual. In reality, China is weakening. Its economy is slowing, its technology is coming under suspicion, and its offers of foreign aid awaken suspicions among potential recipients. Meanwhile, Chinese citizens continue to offshore as much of their money as they can, while criticism of Xi slowly gathers beneath the surface of his cult of personality. While the trade war is hurting small American manufacturers and some big ones such as Apple, China is feeling far more squeezed, with growth dropping to 30-year lows as weaknesses in China’s economy are exacerbated by the tariff battle.

China’s mounting problems do not mean that it will suddenly reform or turn away from competition with the United States. In the short term, it may indeed become more dangerous, as Xi attempts to deflect growing dissatisfaction at home with adventurism abroad. Yet it is China that has abused the openness of the global system through its mercantilist policies, rampant stealing of intellectual property, and the use of “debt trap diplomacy” on smaller nations. By not attempting earlier to curb China’s actions, successive U.S. administrations made the inevitable reckoning that much more painful.

Beijing’s hand is weaker, however, and the Trump administration can offer some easing of pressure as long as the real problems we have with China are addressed. The Chinese need to realize that is in their best interests to adopt more cooperative policies to reduce tension with Washington. Whatever else happens, the next phase of the relationship will be starkly different from the previous 40 years. There’s no going back.

