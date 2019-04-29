

Attorney General William P. Barr speaks about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's report, on April 18 in Washington. Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein is standing behind him. (Patrick Semansky)

UP: Ignoring President Trump’s directions

DOWN: Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein

UP: Former vice president Joe Biden’s announcement video

DOWN: Trump’s defense of his Charlottesville comments

UP: Size of Democratic presidential field

DOWN: Number of Democratic candidates polling in double digits

UP: Grounds for impeachment

DOWN: Likelihood of impeachment

UP: Economic growth

DOWN: Stephen Moore’s nomination for the Federal Reserve

UP: Voters’ confidence in Democrats on health care

DOWN: Repealing the Affordable Care Act

UP: Young-voter turnout in 2018

DOWN: Republicans’ appeal to millennials

UP: Jail time for Maria Butina

DOWN: Preparation to stave off Russian interference in 2020

UP: Trump’s ongoing obstruction

DOWN: Letting witnesses ignore congressional subpoenas

UP: Americans convinced Trump lied to them about Russia

DOWN: Trump’s effort to demonize Robert S. Mueller III

