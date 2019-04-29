UP: Ignoring President Trump’s directions
DOWN: Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein
UP: Former vice president Joe Biden’s announcement video
DOWN: Trump’s defense of his Charlottesville comments
UP: Size of Democratic presidential field
DOWN: Number of Democratic candidates polling in double digits
UP: Grounds for impeachment
DOWN: Likelihood of impeachment
UP: Economic growth
DOWN: Stephen Moore’s nomination for the Federal Reserve
UP: Voters’ confidence in Democrats on health care
DOWN: Repealing the Affordable Care Act
UP: Young-voter turnout in 2018
DOWN: Republicans’ appeal to millennials
UP: Jail time for Maria Butina
DOWN: Preparation to stave off Russian interference in 2020
UP: Trump’s ongoing obstruction
DOWN: Letting witnesses ignore congressional subpoenas
UP: Americans convinced Trump lied to them about Russia
DOWN: Trump’s effort to demonize Robert S. Mueller III
