Attorney General William P. Barr speaks about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's report, on April 18 in Washington. Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein is standing behind him. (Patrick Semansky)
By Jennifer Rubin
UP: Ignoring President Trump’s directions

DOWN: Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein

UP: Former vice president Joe Biden’s announcement video

DOWN: Trump’s defense of his Charlottesville comments

UP: Size of Democratic presidential field

DOWN: Number of Democratic candidates polling in double digits

UP: Grounds for impeachment

DOWN: Likelihood of impeachment

UP: Economic growth

DOWN: Stephen Moore’s nomination for the Federal Reserve

UP: Voters’ confidence in Democrats on health care

DOWN: Repealing the Affordable Care Act

UP: Young-voter turnout in 2018

DOWN: Republicans’ appeal to millennials

UP: Jail time for Maria Butina

DOWN: Preparation to stave off Russian interference in 2020

UP: Trump’s ongoing obstruction

DOWN: Letting witnesses ignore congressional subpoenas

UP: Americans convinced Trump lied to them about Russia

DOWN: Trump’s effort to demonize Robert S. Mueller III

