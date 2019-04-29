

A bus drives by the remains of the Flower Branch Apartments fire that killed seven and left about 100 people homeless in 2016 in Silver Spring. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Matt Losak is a co-founder and executive director of the Montgomery County Renters Alliance.

The National Transportation Safety Board recently released its report on the Flower Branch apartment explosion that killed seven renters, including two children, on Aug. 11, 2016. The NTSB, whose primary mission is to investigate pipeline, airplane and train accidents, was called in to investigate. The board focused primarily on the mechanical source of the explosion and pointed to the responsibility of Washington Gas and Kay Management, which owns the property, to properly maintain and provide access to the gas pipeline infrastructure.

The NTSB found that Flower Branch residents complained to property management six times about gas odors months before the explosion, but no one called Washington Gas to check for leaks. Why didn’t Kay Management’s front office call in qualified gas company technicians who might have averted the fatal explosion? The NTSB found that one month before the accident, a renter had smelled gas and reported it. In an opinion piece I wrote for The Post after the disaster in 2016, I noted that threatening renters with eviction or other intimidation in response to complaints has a chilling effect on entire communities, possibly stifling or delaying warnings that could avert a tragedy.

This year, Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D-Montgomery) submitted just-cause eviction legislation to the Maryland General Assembly that would have protected whistleblowers from eviction. Her legislation would have made it illegal for a landlord to evict any tenant without a stated, justifiable reason. The legislation applied only to Montgomery County. It received unprecedented, combined support from the County Council, the county executive and an overwhelming vote of 17-6 from the county’s state legislative delegation as well as the majority of the county’s leading civic groups. Yet, the legislation never had a fair hearing on the floor of the General Assembly and failed to become law. How did this happen?

Despite the overwhelming county support, Wilkins’s just-cause eviction bill was blocked in its final hours by the General Assembly’s Environment and Transportation Committee. In committee hearings, landlords lobbied to block the bill at every step. Led by the Apartment and Office Buildings Association and leading landlords, they collectively wrung their hands in front of the committee, complaining that they would be deprived of their right to evict “problem” tenants whom they described as child molesters, sexual deviants, drug dealers and MS-13 gang members.

The landlords conveniently forgot to tell the committee their real reason: It’s cheaper to evict tenants who complain about poor service and maintenance than do repairs and fix problems. Responding to reports of gas leaks, broken elevators, faulty electrical service, leaky pipes and no hot water costs the management company and reduces profits. That’s what the landlords were really complaining about. It’s cheaper to threaten tenants, evict renters who insist on service and generally intimidate the entire community, particularly those with lower incomes or who are new immigrants.

No one can say for certain whether the absence of just-cause eviction protection would have prevented the disaster at Flower Branch, but it is likely that such protection might have encouraged residents to insist that property management follow the smell of gas to a broken valve in the basement where an explosion was building up. And, as the NTSB panel stated, a call to Washington Gas might have saved lives and avoided disruption of dozens of others. It is the Renters Alliance’s mission to empower renters to complain and, when they are ignored, escalate their complaints to county and state authorities — without fear of eviction.

It’s time for a new generation of legislators to look beyond their heavily financed landlord donors to what is in the public interest. With nearly 40 percent of Montgomery County and state residents living in rental housing, protecting renters from potential disaster is more than good business. It’s the right thing to do.