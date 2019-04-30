Opinion writer

* John Bresnahan, Eliana Johnson, and Sarah Ferris report that the White House is ready to talk about the border without talking about the wall:

The White House is expected to soon ask Congress for billions of dollars in emergency funding to deal with the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to multiple sources, although none of these funds will be used for a border wall. The request, which has been under discussion for about a month inside the White House, could come as soon as this week, said the sources, although the timing is still unclear. The supplemental spending request is likely run into resistance from House Democrats, still upset over President Donald Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency and divert Pentagon funds to his border wall project. Democrats and others have sued Trump over that action. The debate will also give Democrats a chance to question administration officials over Trump’s immigration policies, including changes to U.S. asylum regulations, detention of minors and families, and a hugely controversial plan to send migrants to “sanctuary cities,” an idea floated publicly by Trump to heavy Democratic criticism.

Who knows, maybe there’s something in there they can agree on.

* John Wagner and Karoun Demirjian report that Democrats are quite a bit displeased with Betsy DeVos' brother:

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that his panel would make a criminal referral to the Justice Department regarding potential false testimony by Erik Prince, the billionaire founder of the private military contractor Blackwater and an ally of President Trump. “The evidence is so weighty that the Justice Department needs to consider this,” Schiff said during a Washington Post Live event. Among other things, Schiff pointed to a meeting that took place nine days before Trump took office between Prince and a Russian financier close to Russian President Vladi­mir Putin in the Seychelles islands. Prince later told congressional officials examining Russia’s interference in the presidential election that the meeting happened by chance and was not taken at the behest of the incoming administration — testimony that congressional Democrats now think was false. Prince told special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigators a version of the Seychelles meeting that is at odds in several key respects with his sworn testimony to the House Intelligence Committee in November 2017.

If you can’t trust a mercenary war profiteer, who can you trust?

* Kyle Griffin flags an important move by Joe Biden: He says that if the White House won’t comply with congressional requests for documents and testimony, impeachment may be the only solution.

* A new Quinnipiac poll shows Biden far in front among Democratic candidates, followed by Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg.

* Amy Goldstein reports on the first congressional hearing on Medicare For All.

* You can watch the moving testimony from Ady Barkan, the M4A activist dying of ALS, here.

* Steve Benen notes an important dynamic about 2020: enthusiasm for voting is far higher than it was in previous presidential elections.

* Heather Digby Parton explains how William Barr is the most partisan attorney general since John Mitchell.

* Sarah Jones points out that many journalists put White House claims into headlines simply because they aren’t accustomed to this one’s unprecedented lying, and that this has to change.

* Matt Bruenig says that if you consider health care premiums as a tax, lower and middle class people are taxed more heavily in the U.S. than in European countries with universal health coverage.

* Kurt Bardella notes that Republicans would have gone nuts on a Democratic president if he had done what Trump had done. As a former GOP aide, he would know.

* The Moscow Project tallies up all the contacts between Trump officials and Russia-linked operatives. Grand total: 251. #NoCollusion

* John Stoehr says Biden’s promise of restoring consensus is a pipe dream, because Republicans are too far gone, and they aren’t coming back.

* Chuck Schumer says the administration is not doing enough to secure the 2020 election from foreign interference.

* And Patti Davis tells Republicans that they don’t deserve to invoke the legacy of her father, Ronald Reagan.