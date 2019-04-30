

Vice President Joe Biden in Pittsburgh on April 29 during his first campaign event as a candidate for president. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Since entering the race, Vice President Joe Biden has figured out that a straight-forward apology is usually best. “I believed [Anita Hill] from the very beginning, but I was chairman. She did not get a fair hearing. She did not get treated well. That’s my responsibility. . . . I apologize again because, look, here’s the deal. She just did not get treated fair across the board. The system did not work.”

This must be front and center in the presidential race. Ben Wittes explains, “[Robert S.] Mueller does not accuse the president of crimes. He doesn’t have to. But the facts he recounts describe criminal behavior. They describe criminal behavior even if we allow the president’s — and the attorney general’s — argument that facially valid exercises of presidential authority cannot be obstructions of justice. They do this because they describe obstructive activity that does not involve facially valid exercises of presidential power at all.”

In the presidential race, this might come back to haunt him. “Fmr U.S. Envoy to North Korea: My Impression Was Trump Greenlit Deal to Repay Warmbier’s Medical Bills.” Yikes.

This surely will become an issue in the 2020 race. “The Labor Department weighed in Monday on a question whose answer could be worth billions of dollars to gig-economy companies, deciding that one company’s workers were contractors, not employees.” Democrats will have a field day with this.

In every winning race there is someone like this. “[Mayor Pete] Buttigieg’s rise from unlikeliest of contenders to actual top-tier presidential candidate has been fueled in part, maybe in large part, by his astonishing success courting the press. And when I began asking around to figure out who was behind that strategy, the same name kept coming up: Lis Smith.”

In a presidential race, Trump’s unforced errors and ego become a gift to opponents. "Former Vice President Joe Biden hit back at President Trump on Monday shortly after Trump unleashed a string of Twitter attacks on the Democratic presidential candidate. 'I’m sick of this President badmouthing unions. . . . Labor built the middle class in this country. Minimum wage, overtime pay, the 40-hour week: they exist for all of us because unions fought for those rights. We need a President who honors them and their work.” Ouch.

Either Trump wants outside as he did in his first race, or aides are afraid to upset their ego-maniacal boss. "In recent months, U.S. national security officials have been preparing for Russian interference in the 2020 presidential race by tracking cyber threats, sharing intelligence about foreign disinformation efforts with social media companies and helping state election officials protect their systems against foreign manipulation. But these actions are strikingly at odds with statements from President Trump, who has rebuffed warnings from his senior aides about Russia and sought to play down that country's potential to influence American politics."