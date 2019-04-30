

A Twitter sign outside of the company's headquarters in San Francisco. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Opinion writer

For several weeks, many media outlets — mainstream, new and old, conservative and social — have been taking their shots at former vice president Joe Biden over his widely known proclivity to hug, pat and otherwise invade people’s space; his non-apology (finally converted into a real one on Monday) to Anita Hill; and his announcement video (which critics complained was too much about President Trump). He’s the Democratic front-runner and should expect such scrutiny, however exaggerated.

As with most political events, nowhere has the needling been more acute than on Twitter. Part of that is attributable to the hyperactive and uber-aggressive supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), but this is one of many examples of the escalating, breathless nature of Twitter — a virtual factory for turning molehills into mountains.

As Yascha Mounk observes:

Left-leaning Twitter users who regularly post about politics are richer, better educated, and less diverse than the Democratic Party as a whole. In fact, Twitter Democrats are about 50 percent more likely to have a college degree than the average Democratic voter, but only about half as likely to be African American. Among the overall Democratic electorate, less than 50 percent consider themselves liberal, as opposed to moderate or conservative. Among Democrats on Twitter, more than 70 percent do. ... If elected representatives treat Twitter as representative of public opinion, they will fail to be responsive to the actual views of their constituents; political journalists will obsess over scandals and debates that don’t interest most of their readers; and political campaigns may lose eminently winnable elections.

In the case of more-moderate politicians and policy positions, the gap between Twitter and voters can be profound. “Encouraged by activists on Twitter, some have brushed away concerns about what Medicare for All would mean for existing insurance plans — even though polls suggest that a clear majority of Americans do not want to lose what they already have,” Mounk warns.

Hence, be prepared for a significant divergence between Democratic voters’ perception of candidates and the Democratic tweeters’ perception of candidates.

One would think from Twitter that Biden had gotten badly bruised in his campaign’s opening days. So far, there is zero evidence of that.

Most polling shows Biden continuing to lead the field. Moreover, a new Morning Consult poll shows that “Biden moved from 30% of the Democratic primary vote share to 36% following his announcement last week. The six point gain ties Bernie Sanders for the largest single week uptick since Morning Consult began tracking the Democratic primary.” In early primary states. Biden leads by an even greater margin — 38 to 22 percent.

Morning Consult notes the gap between coverage and actual voters’ opinions:

Biden’s popularity has stayed steady, even amid a string of unflattering news stories in recent months, including his physical contact with women and a resurfaced debate over his handling of the 1991 Supreme Court confirmation hearings involving Anita Hill and Clarence Thomas when he was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Any concerns that those stories may dampen his support with women and black women is not yet borne out by the data. If anything, Biden’s advantage over the field relies heavily on edges with those groups: Among women overall, Biden jumped 8 points in the last week, to 38 percent — driven by a 7-point bump with white women (to 36 percent) and a 10-point jump with black women, to 47 percent.

This is a single poll, a single snapshot of the race. But a legitimate poll of more than 15,000 Democrats is likely to be more representative of what is currently taking place in the party than one’s Twitter feed. Democratic voters saw the return of a voice, one willing to defend traditional Democratic constituencies and to take shots at Trump. What’s not to like?

Biden’s lead might dribble away with time, as it has for other candidates. Right now, however, what media voices generally and Twitter voices in particular have fixated on was not what Democratic voters cared about. This should be a warning to the pundits and social media addicts.

How, then, does one figure out what is “really” going on? Watch reliable polls, note small fundraising totals, assess crowd size and listen to local media in early primary states. The notion that we can determine exactly how candidates are doing (screening out factors such as name ID) let alone predict where this is headed amounts to presumptuousness and historical amnesia. Very few Democrats have made emphatic selections or are even paying attention. At this stage in the last presidential election cycle, Jeb Bush was the GOP front-runner and Trump wasn’t yet in the race. 2016 should have taught the punditocracy some humility, and most of all, deep skepticism that Twitter tells us much of anything about the state of the race.

UPDATE: A second poll shows a substantial uptick for Biden. CNN’s latest poll reports that “39% of voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents saying he is their top choice for the nomination, up from 28% who said the same in March." Sanders lags by more than 20 points, with 15 percent, followed by a bunch between 5 percent and 8 percent (in order, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke and Kamala D. Harris). To put this in perspective, Sanders is much, much closer to Warren and company than he is to Biden.