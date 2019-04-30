Opinion writer

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will get to the early primary states soon enough, but first things first. For Biden, the former vice president, that means going to Pennsylvania, which President Trump won in 2016 and without which he may find it impossible to win reelection. If Biden’s big pitch to Democratic voters is that he knows how to bring down Trump and to win back those Rust Belt states, starting in Pennsylvania makes sense.

Biden, a son of Scranton, Pa., as he never tires of telling us, is beloved in the state. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on his opening rally on Monday:

Hours after announcing that his Pittsburgh-based International Association of Fire Fighters was endorsing Joe Biden for president, union president Harold Schaitberger kicked off the first rally of Mr. Biden’s quest for the Democratic nomination at a Lawrenceville union hall Monday to chants from the crowd of “We want Joe!” “This is a union town. This is a union state. This is a union county,” Mr. Schaitberger said.

Pennsylvania, Democratic strategist James Carville, famously said, is “Paoli (a suburb of Philadelphia) and Penn Hills (a suburb of Pittsburgh) with Alabama in between.” Biden wants to make the case he’s popular with the major chunks of the traditional Democratic coalition that will deliver all three — suburban, college-educated voters (some of whom recently left the GOP in disgust), African Americans and the whites in “Alabama in between,” meaning blue-collar workers who are socially conservative and exceptionally distrustful of politicians.

When Biden talks to “Alabama in between,” he makes the economic populist argument that Trump made and then abandoned in favor of supply-side tax cuts and a proposed elimination of Obamacare. Trump won like he understood the “forgotten man and woman,” and then forgot them once in office.

Biden talks to the audience as one of their neighbors, not a sophisticate or slick politician. “I’ve been referred to as Middle Class Joe, it’s not always meant as a compliment. It’s usually that I’m not sophisticated," he said. "That’s why I’m Middle Class Joe. But the fact of the matter is, I’m awfully sophisticated about how, why, and who built this country.”

He echoes Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) when he pays homage to the “dignity of work,' telling the audience, “I have to tell you union folks that you see how companies that become so adept at squeezing every last penny out of their payroll, how good they become at tilting the scales in their favor. . . . They’re doing it across the board, not only stripping away unions rights to negotiate, but your personal dignity, just take a look. Not only going after labor, and unions to try to take away and diminish the right to bargain. They’re going after individuals, all to suppress their wages.”

He has a crisp, simple proposal — a $15 minimum wage, banning non-compete agreements for low-wage workers and a Medicare buy-in. For good measure, he threw darts at occupational licensing, a favorite target of conservative reformers. (“Why should someone who braids hair have to get 600 hours of training? It makes no sense. It’s designed to keep the competition down.”)

To further highlight Trump’s plutocratic policies, Biden pledged to “reverse President Trump’s tax cuts for the very wealthy, big corporations." He declared, “Let’s get rid of capital-gains loopholes [a lower rate than on wages] for multimillionaires. Warren Buffett said it best, he should not pay a lower tax rate than his secretary has. That’s because of capital gains. It’s wrong. I’m going to change that. So millionaires and billionaires don’t pay lower taxes than firefighters, teachers and I could go on and on. We need to reward work in this country, not just wealth.”

Biden’s style is to use more stories, more exposition and fewer discrete policies than some politicians. It’s the opposite approach of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — who has myriad intricate policies and plenty of economic analysis but, as a law professor from Massachusetts, doesn’t try to come across as Middle Class Elizabeth. (The closest she comes is relating her growing up on “the ragged edge of the middle class.”) One isn’t better than the other; each suits the candidate. So far, Warren hasn’t quite connected; Biden has spent a lifetime storytelling, empathizing and talking neighbor-to-neighbor with voters.

If Warren draws oohs and aahs from the media and policy wonks for coming up with many, many really smart ideas to help working- and middle-class voters, Biden goes back to bread-and-butter economic talk — with a lot of relatable narrative mixed in. What we don’t yet know is whether that formula can help him rid the country of Trump and Trumpism. No one, however, is going to accuse Biden of changing his stripes to run for president.

