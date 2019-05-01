Opinion writer

Attorney General William P. Barr is set to face two days of grilling by congressional Democrats. Fortuitously, this comes just after we’ve learned that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III privately criticized Barr’s highly misleading summary of the Mueller report, which gave President Trump weeks to falsely spin Mueller’s findings as “complete and total exoneration.”

Mueller wrote a letter to Barr only three days after Barr released his four-page summary, as The Post reports, complaining that Barr’s summary “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions.”

“There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation,” Mueller continued, adding that this will undercut “full public confidence” in the investigation’s findings, thus undermining a “central purpose” of the appointment of a special counsel in the first place.

Upon reading the phrase “public confusion,” Barr probably nodded with satisfaction, and said to himself: Mission accomplished.

Here are a few lines of questioning Barr will likely face when he is questioned by the Senate and House judiciary committees on Wednesday and Thursday:

Why did Barr mislead Congress about Mueller’s views on the Barr summary?

In early April, Mueller’s team leaked their frustration over Barr’s summary, complaining it downplayed their conclusions, particularly on Trump’s obstruction of justice. At a congressional hearing soon after, Barr was pressed to say whether he knew what was behind those leaks, and replied: “No, I don’t.”

In fact, we now know Barr had been informed directly by Mueller of the latter’s concerns, well before this hearing.

“That was deliberately false and misleading,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told CBS News, noting: “What Barr is going to have to explain today is why he deliberately misled the Congress.”

[Tom Toles cartoon: William Barr displays the extent of his independence]

Why did Barr adopt Trump’s talking points at his news conference?

At his presser just before releasing the Mueller report, Barr said repeatedly that there was “no collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the election.

In fact, Mueller’s report explicitly declares that the investigation did not treat “collusion” as a legally meaningful term. While it did not establish a criminal conspiracy, it outlined extensive evidence that Trump campaign officials knew about and welcomed Russian help, actively tried to coordinate with it, and lied (something Trump himself did) to cover that up.

Given all that, what could Barr’s purpose have been in repeating the “no collusion” canard, other than misleading the public about the gravity of what Mueller actually found?

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who will question Barr as a member of the Judiciary Committee, told me that this is a key line of questioning.

“This will take several questions,” Blumenthal said. “Collusion is not a crime, is it? Mueller makes that point, doesn’t he? Mueller lays out evidence of the Trump campaign happily accepting and welcoming stolen and hacked materials from the Russians, knowing their origin, doesn’t he?”

Barr will have to explain why he “misled the American people” when he “doubled down on his essentially distorted version of Mueller’s findings in the press conference,” Blumenthal told me.

Why did Barr mislead on obstruction in a way that dismayed Mueller?

Mueller outlined extensive examples of Trump impeding the investigation in a way that plainly amounted to obstruction of justice. In some cases — such as Trump’s efforts to get his then-White House counsel to remove Mueller and then lie to cover it up, and Trump’s attempt to get his former attorney general to gut the investigation — Mueller actively declared that Trump had met the standard of corrupt intent.

But Barr’s summary letter was misleading on obstruction in multiple ways.

Barr’s letter said Mueller declined to reach a prosecution decision without indicating that this was due to Justice Department policy. Barr took Mueller’s words out of context to submerge Mueller’s conclusion that Trump had extensive motive to corruptly impede the investigation. And Barr supplied none of the evidence Mueller amassed of obstruction, making it impossible to evaluate his (Barr’s) decision to step in and declare that Trump’s conduct did not rise to criminality.

What’s more, we now know that Mueller told Barr in a private conversation that his “main worry was that the public was not getting an accurate understanding of the obstruction investigation,” as The Post puts it.

“The whole point of the special counsel regulations was to provide public confidence in the administration of justice,” Neal Katyal, the former deputy solicitor general who helped draft those regulations, told me, adding that Barr’s letter undercut that confidence. We now know Mueller agrees.

All of this, of course, raises other questions Barr will have to face, about how Barr actually reached the conclusion that Trump did not commit criminal obstruction of justice. We know that Barr got the job in part because he declared in an unsolicited memo that presidents cannot commit obstruction by definition.

Is that legal theory what drove Barr’s decision? If not, what was the justification for clearing Trump, in light of Mueller’s conclusion that Trump repeatedly did meet the standard for criminality?

And when will we hear from Mueller?

One thing that’s striking about the latest reports is how concerned Mueller is about public impressions of the investigation. His letter to Barr lamented “public confusion” and its threat to “full public confidence” in the probe’s conclusions. When will the Justice Department allow Mueller to testify to all these things himself?

If anything, all the latest revelations compound the sense that Barr has been acting more as Trump’s personal advocate, attorney and press flack than as the country’s attorney general. Hopefully, that will now be exposed to the public more vividly.

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: Now we know why Barr is afraid to face House Democrats

George Terwilliger: William Barr gave this country an extraordinary gift

George Conway: Trump is a cancer on the presidency. Congress should remove him.

David Ignatius: The U.S. has lost moral authority under Trump. The Mueller report gives some back.

John Yoo: It’s now impeachment or bust. As it should be.