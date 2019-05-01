Opinion writer

* If you are at all surprised by this, you haven’t been paying attention:

Attorney General William P. Barr told a House panel on Wednesday that he will not testify about special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report, raising the prospect that Democrats will hold the nation’s top law enforcement official in contempt of Congress. Barr had been scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday about his handling of Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. But Barr balked as the committee wanted a counsel to question him alongside lawmakers, a snub of the congressional panel that angered Democrats... The attorney general’s refusal to appear escalates an already contentious fight between President Trump and House Democrats over Congress’s oversight role. Trump has vowed to fight subpoenas from Democrats, sued to block compliance by accounting firms and banks to cooperate and instructed former and current aides to rebuff the repeated requests from Capitol Hill.

In case Democrats hadn’t noticed, these folks are wiping their shoes on Democrats’ oversight role. Perhaps it’s time to escalate a bit in response. -- gs

* Nick Miroff and Maria Sacchetti report on another major immigration problem we’re facing:

Looming over the Trump administration’s struggle to curb illegal immigration is a challenge that no amount of razor wire, troops or steel fencing can fix. The U.S. immigration court system is facing a backlog of 850,000 cases, and it has fewer than 450 judges nationwide to handle them. New asylum applications and other claims are piling up, creating long delays that Central American families arriving in record numbers know will allow them to remain in the United States for years while they wait. Trump’s critics blame his administration’s overzealous enforcement approach for making the problem worse by arresting more people who can’t be quickly deported. But the delays have become a migration magnet as powerful as the U.S. economy or the desire to reunite with relatives living in the United States, administration officials say.

And Trump says that when it comes to immigration, “We should get rid of judges.”

* Erica Werner and Damian Paletta report that another Trump initiative is running into trouble:

President Trump and senior White House officials are working to salvage political support for a revised trade pact with Mexico and Canada, stunned by bipartisan blowback that appeared likely to scuttle a key initiative. Several Democrats said Trump put on a charm offensive Tuesday during a White House meeting, soliciting their feedback on what he would need to do to win their support for an updated version of the North American Free Trade Agreement. It was much different from the antagonistic approach he has taken with Democrats in recent weeks while they ramp up investigations into his finances and businesses. White House officials have said that Trump really wants the Canada-Mexico trade deal to be successful and that he knows he needs support from Democrats to achieve this.

That’s because he can’t count on unified support from Republicans. Greatest dealmaker in the world!

* With Barr now confirming that he’s stiffarming the House Judiciary Committee, Rachael Bade reports that if Barr doesn’t show up for that hearing or doesn’t provide the full unredacted Mueller report, Democrats are considering holding him in contempt of Congress.

* James Comey explains how Trump co-opts and compromises people like Barr, with the end result that he has "eaten your soul.”

* Dahlia Lithwick says Barr’s testimony makes clear that he thinks Trump is above the law.

* Katelyn Polantz and Marshall Cohen went through the Mueller report and counted 77 times it describes President Trump or his associates lying to the public, to Congress, or to investigators. Just like people who have nothing to hide do.

* Margaret Sullivan says it’s time that the media fights back much harder against Trump’s avalanche of lies.

* Robert Kuttner talks to Sen. Sherrod Brown about how Democrats can beat Trump.

* Mike Dennison reports that Montana governor Steve Bullock will be entering the presidential race in two weeks.

* And Derek Kravitz has the story of Steve Bannon and some other Trump buddies running up a $1,000 bar tab at Mar-a-Lago and charging it to the American taxpayer, just part of millions of dollars you’ve paid to fill Trump’s pockets.