(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Editorial cartoonist

Attorney General William P. Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the Mueller report, but it was preempted by committee chairman Lindsey O. Graham’s (R-S.C.) hearing on Hillary Clinton. The president must be enjoying the show.

More from Ann Telnaes:

Pelosi and Schumer think they can work with Trump on infrastructure

Trump sinks lower, claims babies could be executed after birth

The Trump family doesn’t want their past business practices exposed