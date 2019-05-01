

Stephen Moore, visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, March 22, 2019. President Donald Trump said he's nominating Moore, a long-time supporter of the president, for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Opinion writer

How long before this nominee gets pulled? “Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) warned on Tuesday that Stephen Moore’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board would be ‘very problematic,’ marking the latest warning shot from Republicans on Capitol Hill.”

Will he continue to pull away or fall back into the crowd? “Former Vice President Joe Biden’s announcement of a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination earned him an 11-point polling bounce, leaving him head and shoulders above the rest of the Democratic candidates. . . . Biden remains deeply popular among potential Democratic voters, according to the poll, with 81% saying they have a favorable view of the former vice president, exactly the same as when CNN last polled on his favorability rating in December.”

Kicking and screaming the right gets pulled into reality. The Fox News hosts will still hold out. “Driven by polls showing that voters in both parties — particularly younger Americans — are increasingly concerned about a warming planet, and prodded by the new Democratic majority in the House shining a spotlight on the issue, a growing number of Republicans are now openly discussing climate change and proposing what they call conservative solutions.”

President Trump will pull a lot of Republicans down. “Donald Trump’s in the White House, the president is deeply unpopular here and [Sen. Cory] Gardner has a record in the Senate to defend — one that includes having the president’s back more often than not. Compounding his predicament: Colorado Republicans were just blown out in the midterms.”

We don’t really know if candidates are pulling away voters from foes or whether people are shopping around. “Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg are now among the top fundraisers in the Democratic presidential field — thanks in part to their success in stealing supporters from Beto O’Rourke. . . . O’Rourke has been the biggest victim, but he’s not alone. Kirsten Gillibrand, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have all lost more big-dollar donors from their past campaigns than they gained.”

When you pull what she has you deserve to get booted. “ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos said that under a different administration, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders would have been fired for lying to reporters.” In this administration lies are rewarded.

How many tried to pull one over on Congress. “House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that his panel would make a criminal referral to the Justice Department regarding potential false testimony by Erik Prince, the billionaire founder of the private military contractor Blackwater and an ally of President Trump. . . . Congressional Democrats are also looking into whether White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. lied to them during their interviews with congressional panels.”