* Anne Gearan, Carol Morello, and John Hudson report that the Trump administration is doing its best to isolate us from the rest of civilization:

The Trump administration sought to remove references to climate change from an international statement on Arctic policy that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to endorse next week, leading to sometimes testy negotiations over how much to emphasize an issue considered a crisis for the region. The Arctic Council declaration is an affirmation of goals and principles among the eight Arctic nations, which meet every two years. The Trump administration’s position, at least initially, threatened a standoff in which the United States would not sign onto a statement that included climate discussion and other members would not agree to a version that left it out, according to senior diplomats and others familiar with the discussions.

Shameful.

* Julia Harte reports that foreign governments continue to find ways to line the president's pockets:

The U.S. State Department allowed at least seven foreign governments to rent luxury condominiums in New York’s Trump World Tower in 2017 without approval from Congress, according to documents and people familiar with the leases, a potential violation of the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause. The 90-story Manhattan building, part of the real estate empire of Donald Trump, had housed diplomats and foreign officials before the property developer became president. But now that he is in the White House, such transactions must pass muster with federal lawmakers, some legal experts say. The emoluments clause bans U.S. officials from accepting gifts or payments from foreign governments without congressional consent. The rental transactions, dating from the early months of Trump’s presidency and first revealed by Reuters, could add to mounting scrutiny of his business dealings with foreign governments, which are now the subject of multiple lawsuits.

I look forward to Republicans explaining why this is totally fine.

* Rachael Bade and John Wagner report that Nancy Pelosi says that Attorney General Barr perjured himself before Congress.

* Brian Beutler argues that when we let Trump get away with impeachable conduct we're threatening our future long after he's gone.

* Rachel Maddow had a good interview with Hillary Clinton, and one of the highlights was Clinton’s riff on whether it would be okay with Republicans if Democrats hypothetically called on China to hack Trump’s tax returns.

Naturally, a lot of people are pretending not to understand what Clinton meant. -- gs

* Neal Katyal has a good piece arguing that notwithstanding Bill Barr’s attempt to whitewash the Mueller report, the system is still working.

* David Rothkopf offers a typically excellent Twitter thread arguing that we are seeing a coup, but it’s a coup against our constitutional system.

* John Harwood talks to Amy Klobuchar, and presses her on a big question -- why does Klobuchar think she’s got the magic key to getting GOP cooperation -- showing there are no good answers.

* Eric Levitz sketches a nightmare scenario of what it could be like if a Democrat is elected president in 2020 but Republicans hold the Senate.

* P.R. Lockhart explains what women of color are looking for from the presidential candidates.

* And Gilad Edelman details how conservatives are in denial about the role of ideology in white supremacist violence.

