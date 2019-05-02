

Del. Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) was chosen as the next Maryland House speaker. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Eric Cortellessa is the digital editor of the Washington Monthly.

Politics requires compromise. The alternative is collapsing into chaos — which is exactly what Maryland Democrats risked as they chose the next speaker of the House of Delegates.

The bitter and racially charged contest between Del. Maggie McIntosh (Baltimore City), a gay white woman, and Del. Dereck E. Davis (Prince George’s), a black man, almost led to a self-inflicted crisis for the party in power — and the state — until House Democrats reached a smart compromise by picking Del. Adrienne A. Jones (Baltimore County), a black woman, to lead the chamber.

In the weeks leading up to the vote to replace longtime speaker Michael E. Busch (Anne Arundel), who died on April 7, Maryland Democrats were embroiled in an internecine conflict. While the more progressive McIntosh was supported by the majority of Democratic House lawmakers, Davis was backed by the Legislative Black Caucus; he would have become its first member to hold one of the top three seats in state government. Jones dropped out of the race on Friday and endorsed Davis, unifying the caucus around a single black candidate.

But while a Davis victory would have been a symbolic win for black Democrats, it also would have meant elevating to leadership a Democrat with a strikingly conservative legislative background. Davis’s record includes voting against marriage equality and authoring legislation to stifle county-level increases in the minimum wage. That’s why his only path to victory was to partner with the House’s 48 Republicans. A secret ballot Wednesday morning had 58 House Democrats with McIntosh and 40 with Davis. To cross the needed 71-vote threshold, McIntosh would have needed to flip 13 votes or Davis would have needed to ride a wave of GOP support. Indeed, shortly after that vote was announced, House Republicans said they would unanimously vote for Davis.

Allowing the Republicans to choose the Democratic speaker would have been a disaster: Davis wouldn’t have had credibility with the majority of his own party; he wouldn’t have been able to whip votes from its liberal coalition; and he would have had to navigate conflicting loyalties between the Democratic Party he’d be leading and the Republican Party that swept him into power.

Such a situation would have been especially dangerous with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who has a history of vetoing even moderately progressive legislation, such as restoring voting rights to returning citizens and requiring companies to offer paid sick leave. Since 2015, the protection against Hogan’s vetoes has been a cohesive Democratic supermajority in the General Assembly. If the GOP had succeeded at manufacturing this kind of Democratic discord -- in one of the country’s most liberal states — it would have been a national embarrassment.

But McIntosh, for all her skill as a political tactician, couldn’t secure the votes. So resurrecting Jones’s bid as the consensus candidate was the sensible third option. As the speaker pro tem, Jones had, after all, led the chamber in the last three weeks of the last session, after Busch died.

Wednesday’s speaker election is practically a case study in crisis management. And it resulted in a historic development: Jones will be both the first woman and the first African American to lead Maryland’s House in its almost 400-year existence. In a state where black people make up almost one-third of the population, this was long overdue.

But the contest also revealed profound Democratic fault lines in Annapolis.

The McIntosh-Davis duel was not a conflict of white versus black; it was identity politics versus ideology. More Democrats and liberal advocacy groups supported McIntosh because she had a better record of progressive legislative accomplishment. Many of Maryland’s biggest achievements over the past decade — legalizing same-sex marriage, banning questions about criminal histories on job applications, repealing the death penalty and funneling more money into public schools — have her name on it. Whereas McIntosh has been an agent of progressive change, Davis has often been an obstacle. (And a McIntosh victory would also have been groundbreaking: She would have been both the first woman and the first gay speaker.) If Davis were a progressive, he likely would have secured the speakership weeks ago.

There is much to be determined about how Jones will govern. It’s not yet clear whether she will be more of an administrator or an initiator. Unlike Davis, she has been a reliably liberal vote -- as Busch’s deputy for 16 years, she has always sided with the leadership -- but she hasn’t distinguished herself as a leader on any particular causes. Still, her ascendance does not represent the betrayal of the party’s values that Davis’s would have. Her election, if anything, solidifies progressive control of the House Democratic caucus while conciliating black members who have often felt that their concerns go unheard. It was, in other words, a negotiation between identity and ideology.

Meanwhile, however, Republicans found an opening to drive a wedge between Democrats. The model is clear: Divide them between tribal lines and then favor the group more amenable to their agenda. It didn’t work this time. House Democrats were smart enough not to let the other party choose their speaker. And they arrived at a solution that pleased many of their often-competing constituencies.

As Rahm Emanuel used to say: Never let a good crisis go to waste. In this regard, Maryland Democrats succeeded. But they will still have to resolve the fundamental tensions that fueled this fight in the first place. Otherwise, Republicans will know exactly what to do when they want to start trouble again next time.