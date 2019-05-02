

Attorney General William P. Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

After that performance, you’d think the attorney general would slink away. “House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Wednesday called on Attorney General William Barr to resign after it was revealed that special counsel Robert Mueller believed the chief law enforcement officer publicly misrepresented the findings of the Russia probe.” That was Schiff’s view even before Barr began testifying.

The senator performed his oversight function. “Sen. Leahy Confronts Barr: How Can You Say Trump Was Fully Cooperative With Investigation?” He dissembled, I think is the correct response.

In one part of his ghastly performance, Barr opened the door to a whole lot of witness tampering. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.): “You still have a situation where a president essentially tries to change the lawyer’s account in order to prevent further criticism of himself.” Barr insisted it’s not a crime.

If a single endorsement triggers a performance this hysterical, imagine when they come in batches. “President Trump unleashed a barrage of retweets early Wednesday that appeared to counter a notion that Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden Jr. has the backing of all the firefighters in the country. The sheer volume of retweets signaled the president’s anxiety about losing union support in the 2020 presidential election to Mr. Biden, who now leads the crowded Democratic pool of candidates.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) sums up Barr’s performance: “You lied to Congress … You knew you lied and now we know.”

And a somewhat longer summation of Barr’s disingenuous performance. “Barr repeatedly returned to how Mueller told him that his letter summarizing the report wasn’t inaccurate. But that’s not really the issue. The issue is whether it cherry-picked from the Mueller report and excluded key details. Mueller implied strongly that Barr had misled and excluded important information. And in his past testimony Barr suggested that he wasn’t familiar with anyone on Mueller’s team being upset.”

When a sorry performance. “Bedlam, not freedom, ensued. [Nicolás] Maduro officials accused [Juan] Guaidó and fringe elements of the military of staging a coup, as opponents and supporters of Maduro clashed violently in the streets . . . Ahead of more anti-Maduro demonstrations on Wednesday, [national security adviser John] Bolton tried to put a rosy spin on Tuesday’s tumultuous events.” What now?