

Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Opinion writer

It’s hard to avoid the suspicion that former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper (D) likes the role of underdog, of coming from behind to emerge victorious. He’s quick to tell you that when he opened the Denver brewery that would go on to make him his fortune, he was an unemployed geologist. Even his own mother refused to invest in the business. And now he has another chance to overcome the odds.

In polls of the Democratic contenders for president, he’s hovering at about 1 percent. His (so far unsuccessful) pitch? He’s a businessman who made a successful transition to government. In an interview with me earlier this week, he was quick to point out that he did not, like President Trump, inherit his millions, only to be greedy for more. Hickenlooper, instead, founded his brewery, in part, to bring people together.

“I look at my life both in small business, and eight years as the mayor and eight years as the governor,” Hickenlooper told me. “I was able to get people together and get stuff done. I think that’s what this country needs more than anything else.”

Hickenlooper is convinced that his successful centrist track record in Colorado, where he persuaded environmentalists and energy producers to sit down and come to an agreement, makes him the candidate Democrats can unite around to defeat Trump, not to mention get Americans of different political opinions to sit down and jointly tackle our staggering income and wealth inequality.

The initiatives he’s debuting reflect that mind-set. First, he argues the minimum wage should increase to $15. What’s more, he believes workers in high-cost areas — think New York City — should receive even more than that. “There’s no question in my mind that if our economic system is ever going to work again, people have got to be paid a living wage.” But Hickenlooper wants business buy-in and says he would point out that higher wages make for more prosperous customers.

Second, he wants to crack down on monopolies. A former entrepreneur, he believes the sheer number of large companies are crowding out smaller ones by discouraging them from even getting started. Hickenlooper would beef up antitrust enforcement and ban employers from asking employees to sign noncompete agreements that limit their ability to take a job with a business’s competitor.

Third, he wants to fight the disruptions that international trade causes in American life. Unlike Trump’s destructive tariff war, Hickenlooper’s plan would instead insist on enhanced intellectual property protections, demanding other nations enforce labor and environmental standards, so the competition takes place on a fair field. He’s also a fan of worker retraining and would set up tax-free accounts — jointly funded by the government, workers and employers — where people can set money aside for such a purpose.

It all sounds reasonable, so what’s the problem? Why isn’t Hickenlooper catching on? It’s easy to point to his oddities — I mean, how many candidates would admit on television that they once took their mom to an X-rated movie, even by accident? — and to the fact that he rarely speaks in sound bites. In interviews, he can meander: In the half-hour I spent with him, he discoursed on everything from the nature of community to the long-gone “fairness doctrine.”

But it’s more than that. Bar owners, as a rule, don’t prosper by fighting with their customers. Hickenlooper, who says his establishments at one point served 1 million people a year, knows that all too well. He’s got the calm, logical method of a scientist, combined with a salesman’s affable nature. He finds going on the attack difficult. He would much rather persuade and leave everyone happy. In an appearance earlier this week before the economic elite at the annual Milken Institute Global Conference — true to underdog form, he spoke to a half-empty ballroom — Hickenlooper was asked if he would break up Google. He replied, “I’m not one to try and demonize one industry or one company.” Similarly, even as he decried the Citizens United ruling, he doesn’t bash the businesses themselves. “Lobbyists are good, honest people,” he tells me. They aren’t the problem. The problem is instead that trade associations are always under pressure to deliver to their membership.

In Colorado, a state almost evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, Hickenlooper’s centrist calm appealed. He sought consensus and mostly found it. But sometimes you need to fight. Sometimes you need to call people — other than Trump, that is — out. If he can bring himself to do that, perhaps Hickenlooper stands a fighting chance to emerge once again as the top dog.

Read more:

John Hickenlooper: The Green New Deal sets us up for failure. We need a better approach.

Jennifer Rubin: Hickenlooper is off and running

Paul Waldman: Hickenlooper’s entry reveals how moderates fatally misunderstand today’s GOP

Jennifer Rubin: How Democrats can pick a winner who can then govern

The Ranking Committee: How the media makes it harder for 2020 challengers to connect with voters