* John Wagner and Anton Troianovski report that President Trump reconnected with an old friend today:

President Trump spoke with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin by phone for more than an hour Friday about topics including the outcome of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference, the White House said. The two touched “very, very briefly” on Mueller’s findings, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters. “It was discussed, essentially in the context that it’s over, and there was no collusion, which I’m pretty sure both leaders were very well aware of long before this call took place,” Sanders told reporters at the White House.

I wonder if they discussed the efforts Putin will mount to help Trump get reelected in 2020.

* Carol Leonnig reports on the unsung note-taker who caused so much trouble for Donald Trump:

The notes, scribbled rapidly on a legal pad, captured the fear inside the White House when President Trump raged over the Russia investigation and decreed he was firing the FBI director who led it: “Is this the beginning of the end?” The angst-filled entry is part of a shorthand diary that chronicled the chaotic days in Trump’s West Wing, a trove that the special counsel report cited more than 65 times as part of the evidence that the president sought to blunt a criminal investigation bearing down on him. The public airing of the notes — which document then-White House counsel Donald McGahn’s contemporaneous account of events and his fear that the president was engaged in legally risky conduct — has infuriated Trump. “Watch out for people that take so-called ‘notes,’ when the notes never existed until needed,” Trump tweeted a day after the release of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report. The scribe keeping track of the president’s actions was Annie Donaldson, McGahn’s chief of staff, a loyal and low-profile conservative lawyer who figures in the Mueller report as one of the most important narrators of internal White House turmoil.

Why does Trump hate people who take notes? Stringer Bell explains.

* Sady Doyle examines how the trauma of the 2016 election is coloring how women view the 2020 election.

* Matt Gertz and Rob Savillo deliver an important new report documenting that media outlets tweet false Trump claims without correcting them an average of 19 times a day.

* Jonathan Bernstein offers a measured assessment of why Joe Biden’s poll surge doesn’t really mean he’s the favorite in the Democratic primary.

* Charlie Savage has a handy, informative explainer on the coming subpoena fights between the administration and Congress.

* Harry Enten explains why the early 2020 polls are looking very ominous for President Trump.

* Adam Schiff explains why Attorney General Barr is dangerous to the country and ought to resign.

* Brian Galle explains just how hollow the administration’s arguments for withholding Trump’s tax returns are.

* Jonathan Cohn explains why the Medicare For America plan isn't Medicare For All-lite, but is more ambitious than people give it credit for.

* Jesse Eisinger and Paul Kiel explain why we need to beef up the IRS if we're going to restore fairness to our tax system.

* Helaine Olen talks to John Hickenlooper to see what he wants to do about the economy.

* And Holly Otterbein unearths (and watches all of) Bernie Sanders’ low-budget TV show from when he was mayor of Burlington, “Bernie Speaks With the Community.”