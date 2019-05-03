

President Trump’s tendency to suck up media attention has created a two-track audience for the presidential challengers. On one side are their voters. On the other is the elite media. This bifurcation challenges candidates — but it’s also a hidden opportunity.

As the New York Times reports, there’s little clamor among voters for impeachment; they want to hear about issues. But with the press focused on Trump’s legal battles, candidates hoping for a big media moment are feeling forced to go hard at him on Russia.

Perhaps the first to recognize this was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has led rousing calls for impeachment hearings. Joe Biden recently suggested that if Trump keeps stonewalling congressional oversight, Democrats will have no choice but to launch an inquiry. Since then, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) dissected Attorney General William P. Barr at Wednesday’s congressional hearing into his treatment of the Mueller report. She argued more forcefully than any 2020 challenger that what’s at stake is whether the Trump administration is devoted any longer to the rule of law.

Reporters’ take on this is that challengers are forced to use the Russia scandal to “hone their brands,” as one observer put it. But there’s a better way to think about this: The pressure on the candidates to speak to the Russia scandal — if only to get a media breakthrough — is actually a good thing, substantively. The Russia story is a vehicle for questions about Trump’s increasing lawlessness, likely foreign interference in 2020, and even our constitutional structure, including presidential exemption from criminal prosecution.

There’s overlap between voters and the media here; some segments of the electorate want to hear about more than bread-and-butter issues. But, even if many voters aren’t paying close attention to Russian matters, candidates will have to do so anyway.

And while they’re on the hunt for a breakthrough media moment, they might as well show that they’re capable of rising to the grave crisis — the threat to the constitutional order — that has been thrust upon all of us.

— Greg Sargent

Position Challenger Change Over Last Ranking 1. Joe Biden — 2. Bernie Sanders — 3. Kamala D. Harris — 4. Pete Buttigieg — 5. Elizabeth Warren — 6. Amy Klobuchar — 7. Beto O’Rourke UP 1 8. Cory Booker DOWN 2 9. Michael Bennet UP 3 10. Julián Castro — 11. John Hickenlooper DOWN 2 12. Jay Inslee RETURNS TO RANKING 13. Seth Moulton UP 1 14. (TIE) Stacey Abrams DOWN 3 14. (TIE) Steve Bullock ADDS TO RANKING

Falls off ranking: Kirsten Gillibrand

Also receiving votes: Tim Ryan, John Delaney, Andrew Yang, Eric Swalwell

Last week’s ranking: Round 13 | Trump is a bulldozer. His 2020 challengers should stop searching for ‘lanes.’

