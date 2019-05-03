

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) gives an opening statement at a committee hearing on Thursday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Opinion writer

The House isn’t going to hold off for too much longer. “House Democrats, decrying what they called an erosion of American democracy, threatened on Thursday to hold Attorney General William P. Barr in contempt of Congress after he failed to appear at a hearing of the Judiciary Committee and ignored a subpoena deadline to hand over Robert S. Mueller III’s full report and evidence.”

He might want to hold off on this idea. “In a Hill-HarrisX survey released Thursday, 69 percent of registered voters said incarcerated felons should not be allowed to retain their voting rights. Thirty-one percent favored the idea. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a front-runner in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, brought attention to the topic during an April 23 virtual town hall meeting broadcast by CNN when he said he said felons, even those convicted of terrorism offenses, should not have their voting rights taken away while they are in prison.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) holds her ground on wiping out student debt. “On that one, no. I don’t agree with some of the proposals that are out there to simply wipe out all of the debt. I want to target. I don’t want to saddle this generation and the ones after it with even more debt, but I want to respect the dignity of work by making sure the money goes to where we need it the most.”

Next time, hold off on the announcement until after the vetting. “[Stephen] Moore’s abortive nomination was at once inexplicable and utterly predictable. How did a candidate with few qualifications and a damaging paper trail get nominated for an important position in the Trump administration? Presumably the same way all the other previous candidates with few qualifications or a damaging paper trail did: They were on TV a lot, they had nice things to say about the president, and that was good enough for him." President Trump never hires the best people.

The bigots have lost their hold on public attitudes about LGBTQ Americans, at least when it comes to workplace discrimination. “Employers should not be allowed to fire someone based on their sexual orientation or sexual identity, American voters say 92-6 percent.”

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s hold on Democrats’ imagination boils down to this: “In the end, Buttigieg’s biggest gamble is his bet that voters are sick of a divided America and hungry for reconciliation. He believes independents and moderate conservatives could get behind a happily married Christian veteran. And he may be right.”

Holding tech companies responsible for what they allow on their platforms has its intended effect. “Facebook said on Thursday it has permanently banned several far-right and anti-Semitic figures and organizations, including Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, Infowars host Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer, for being ‘dangerous,’ a sign that the social network is more aggressively enforcing its hate speech policies under pressure from civil rights groups.”