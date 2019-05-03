Columnist

On Wednesday, the Hon. William P. Barr reminded us why lawyers are one of the United States’ least-trusted professions. And on Thursday, he made it clear whose lawyer he really was.

The attorney general’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee was a performance to be remembered, a veritable buffet of legal know-it-all and feigned expressions of surprise. Ostensibly, Barr was there to answer questions about special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. But after a thrilling opening act by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) (the f-bomb, on live TV!), Barr proceeded to deliver a master class in prevarication and provocation, twisting the questions put to him so as to give the least amount of information while producing the maximal amount of irritation.

There was quibbling. When reminded of his earlier, under-oath claim to Congress not to have been aware of Mueller’s concerns about Barr’s four-page summary of Mueller’s work, Barr replied: “The question was related to unidentified members who were expressing frustration … I don’t know what that refers to at all.” When asked again to explain his memory failure, Barr’s reply led Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) to remark, “I can’t follow that down the road ... I mean, boy, that’s some masterful hairsplitting.”

There was mansplaining. “You still have a situation where a president essentially tried to change the lawyer’s account to prevent further criticism of himself,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), recounting President Trump’s pressuring his White House counsel, Donald McGahn, to fire Mueller. “You can ... instruct someone to lie?” she asked. Replied Barr: “Well, to be obstruction of justice, the lie has to be …” He droned on, to Republican committee members’ obvious delight.

There was faux ignorance. “Could you repeat that question?” pleaded Barr to Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), who had asked whether the White House ever suggested that he open an investigation into anyone, which would be a clear abuse of power. “I’m trying to grapple with the word ‘suggest,’” as though he was hearing the word for the first time.

It was as thorough a display of things to dislike about lawyers as any comedian might have conjured, and a study in evasion that was a reminder that Barr has been in private practice for decades. Yet it was Day 2 — or the lack thereof — that made it clear that Barr was not just frustrating, but faithless.

On Thursday, after his Senate Committee song-and-dance, Barr was due to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a second day of questioning about the Mueller report. But this time, he was due to be questioned by staff attorneys, whose questions — unlike those of your average lawmaker — he would struggle to evade. So like any savvy lawyer seeking to protect his client’s interests, he found a way not to appear. He simply declined to show up — a move that might lead the House to find him in contempt.

Barr’s dodge reveals a larger, more serious problem than any of the previous day’s jitterbugging. Barr has forgotten who his client really is.

The U.S. attorney general represents the country’s interests, not the president’s — a fact that Barr assured senators he understood during his confirmation hearing only a few months ago.

Only one person stands to benefit from lawmakers knowing less about either foreign influence in the 2016 election or what steps Trump or his allies took before or afterward to enhance that effort or cover their tracks. Barr’s Day 1’s performance was designed for an audience of one. Day 2’s refusal to appear was further confirmation of his commitment to that cause.

The attorney general is meant to be America’s lawyer. William P. Barr has forgotten that.

